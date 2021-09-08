Cedarville University Partnership Seeks New Adult Education Model

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cedarville Partnership Seeks New Way for Adult Education

CEDARVILLE, OHIO -- Cedarville University and the Big Tent Accelerator (BTA), based in Chicago, Illinois, are joining efforts to offer relevant, on-demand professional education to entrepreneurs and their teams.

Cedarville’s partnership with BTA affords the university a new way of providing adult learning opportunities to its students worldwide. Through this agreement, Cedarville will have a virtual academy of sessions in sales and marketing, mergers and acquisitions and leadership development. What differentiates this content from traditional coursework is that each course will be infused with biblical principles and taught by seasoned, successful entrepreneurs who are living out their faith in business today.

Big Tent's teaching team has already developed over 150 modules of entrepreneurship education for organizations like Christian Business Fellowship (CBF), a national peer advisory group for Christian business owners. As a part of this partnership, CBF members will be able to access Cedarville coursework at a discount so they can continue their professional development.

In return, BTA will have a trusted, leading educational provider in Cedarville to serve as the delivery platform for this innovative programming. Also, all CBF members are eligible to benefit from a 15% tuition discount on select Cedarville graduate programs, including the MBA and others.

“Entrepreneurs and their teams who want to advance their business education can do so affordably at Cedarville University,” said LaVon Koerner, a principal at the Big Tent Accelerator. “We will produce high-impact, engaging learning experiences taught by successful entrepreneurs, and Cedarville’s excellent continuing education team will ensure it is accessible to learners around the world.”

The first two titles currently in production are “Work as Worship” and “the Art of Recruiting A-Talent.” Both will be provided free of charge to learners around the world. It is part of the investment both Cedarville and Big Tent are making to serve the marketplace leaders seeking to honor God in their work. Full-length courses will be released thereafter and have an association fee.

With offices in downtown Chicago and St. Charles, IL, the Big Tent Accelerator is led by a group of seasoned Christian entrepreneurs, authors, and ministry leaders. In addition to providing pro-bono and fee-based services to organizations ranging from startups to $100M+ in revenues, Big Tent has a teaching team that delivers keynotes, workshops and full-scale coursework to partner organizations. For more information about Big Tent, visit www.gofortress.com/bigtent.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio, recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, including the online Master of Business Administration program, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

Written by Heidie Raine