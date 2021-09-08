Daxor Corporation To Present Compelling New Data and Clinical Trials Utilizing the BVA-100® Blood Test at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2021

Oak Ridge, TN, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, , today announced it will exhibit at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2021 – which brings together the world’s leading experts in heart failure from September 10-13, 2021. This year’s ASM provides a hybrid format; in-person at the Gaylord Rockies in Denver, Colorado or live virtually across the globe.



“This is the strongest HFSA program in Daxor’s history. We are excited to feature new trials as well as outcome data with clinical partners from leading institutions,” stated Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer of Daxor Corporation. New data highlighting the applicability of blood volume analysis (BVA) titled, “Value of Blood Volume Analysis in Patients with Left Ventricular Assist Devices” (Poster #059), “Volume-Guided Venous To Venous Ultrafiltration in Hospitalized Heart Failure Patients” (Poster #089), and “The Phenotype of Polycythemia and Hypervolemia in Hospitalized Heart Failure Patients” (Poster #117) will be featured on-line and in the e-Poster Hall.

“The HFSA’s Annual Scientific Meeting is the premier event that gathers the best scientific minds focused on the latest heart failure science, research and patient management,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. “We are looking forward to sharing with leaders two landmark research studies featured in Clinical Trial Row underway including a National Institute of Health (NIH) funded randomized multicenter control trial with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs applying BVA-100 guided care to improve hospitalized heart failure outcomes, a patient population of over 1 million domestically. Equally important is an outpatient prospective randomized trial for heart failure management featuring next generation technology developed through contracts awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense and funded by the Center for Advancing Point of Care Technologies (CAPCaT)/NIH, also measuring the benefit of the BVA-100 test for improving ambulatory heart failure patient care, a population that numbers more than 6 million in the U.S. alone.”

The company will be exhibiting at Booth 109.

Register for the event here: https://hfsa.org/annualscientificmeeting/registration .

