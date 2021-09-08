Coveo Announces New Features to Help Equip Frontline Agents to Deal with Service Pressures Elevated by Higher Customer Expectations

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo , a leader in relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today at Coveo Relevance 360 , announced ‘Personalized Agent Full Search’ and a Slack connector built on the latest technology from Salesforce and Coveo.



Service and support interactions have often become make-or-break for customer loyalty. Due to the rise of self-service, customers typically come to the contact center with only their most complex and frustrating problems, often as a channel of last resort. A recent Microsoft survey found that 36% or respondents thought the most frustrating aspect of a poor customer service experience is an agent that lacks the knowledge or ability to solve the customer’s issue. Combined with generally increasing customer expectations, and the switch to remote and hybrid work, this has put more pressure on customer service agents and can be a major factor in staff turnover and talent scarcity. Coveo’s new agent experience aims to equip customer service and support representatives with the information they need to be productive and proficient, even on day one.

“We regularly connect with our customers to get a better understanding of what technology would help make their employees' jobs easier,” said Sawan Deshpande, General Manager Service and Workplace at Coveo. “The resounding consensus was that customer service agents crave the ability to personalize the full search experience for their own specific needs.”

Coveo’s new agent search experience features:

Personalized Agent Full Search: A customized search page that adapts to each agent, provides a powerful full search experience with advanced facets and personalization capabilities. Agents are able to view all of their recent searches and recently opened documents, and can save their own facets and filters. Built with Coveo’s new UI library called Quantic, which leverages both the new Coveo Headless UI framework and Salesforce’s latest UI technology Lightning Web Components (LWC).

A customized search page that adapts to each agent, provides a powerful full search experience with advanced facets and personalization capabilities. Agents are able to view all of their recent searches and recently opened documents, and can save their own facets and filters. Built with Coveo’s new UI library called Quantic, which leverages both the new Coveo Headless UI framework and Salesforce’s latest UI technology Lightning Web Components (LWC). Slack Connector: Agents now have easy access to search Slack conversations directly within Salesforce. This connector includes hybrid indexing, a rich dataset that opens new relevance capabilities, and they can choose which users or channels to index.

“Coveo’s new Personalized Agent Full Search and Slack connector make it easier to connect with just the right people and information at just the right time to help resolve cases faster and increase customer loyalty,” said Sawan Deshpande, General Manager, Service and Workplace at Coveo.

For more information, visit the Coveo website . Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Coveo.



About Relevance 360 Week

Coveo Relevance 360 Week is an interactive virtual summit that connects you to the experience leaders, strategies and AI technology you need to build great experiences that get results. With 20 sessions, 4 specialized tracks and a 48-hour Hackathon happening over 3 insight-packed days, discover all the ways that applied AI can improve individual interactions and entire digital journeys. This is the premier event for DX leaders looking to deliver outstanding experiences across websites, commerce, service, and the digital workplace. Relevance 360 is September 8, 9 and 10. Register to attend.

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. We aim to enable our customers to deliver the relevant experiences that we believe people expect in the new digital economy. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences.



We provide solutions for ecommerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.



Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.



Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.



Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog , and following Coveo on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4601b19-b425-4b8c-8582-1cf84827ae89

Highwire PR for Coveo

media@coveo.com

+1 418-263-1111



