Stop & Shop Reaffirms Its Commitment to Quality With Freshness Guarantee

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standing by its commitment to offering fresh, high-quality products across its 400+ stores, Stop & Shop has reintroduced its Freshness Guarantee*. The Freshness Guarantee ensures that if a perishable product purchased in Stop & Shop’s meat, seafood, produce, dairy, bakery, floral or deli department does not meet a customer's standards for freshness and quality, they can return the item and receive double their money back.

“Stop & Shop’s Freshness Guarantee allows us to show how committed we are to providing our shoppers with the freshest products,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We want our customers to shop us with confidence, and this program makes it clear just how important it is to us that we deliver the highest quality standards across all our stores.”

Customers who wish to return a perishable item that does not meet their expected standards can do so at any of the supermarket’s 400+ stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey, regardless of the location where the original product was purchased.

Upon presenting the product, package and/or receipt, Stop & Shop will offer refunds as follows:

In-Store Purchases: Stop & Shop will refund purchases up to 30 days from the date of sale. If a customer receipt is available, the refund will be issued to the original form of payment. Those who no longer have a receipt will receive a store credit.

Stop & Shop will refund purchases up to 30 days from the date of sale. If a customer receipt is available, the refund will be issued to the original form of payment. Those who no longer have a receipt will receive a store credit. Home Delivery and Store Pickup: Stop & Shop will refund purchases made online within seven days of the order’s pickup or delivery date through its Customer Care Center, which can be reached at 1-800-767-7772 Monday-Friday 8am-7pm ET and Saturday 8-5pm ET. Purchases will be verified before being refunded to the original form of payment.

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s Freshness Guarantee program, please visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/money-back-guarantee .

* Freshness Guarantee EXCLUDES "reduced for quick sale" and Markdown items. Stop & Shop reserves the right to limit refunds based on misuse, or where prohibited by law.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

