ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

| Source: ASML Netherlands BV ASML Netherlands BV

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
6-Sep-2152,918738.1739,062,532.98
7-Sep-2153,200732.2038,953,279.40
8-Sep-2154,042724.8339,171,170.99
9-Sep-2154,023723.0839,062,788.77
10-Sep-2153,137735.1439,063,049.16

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

