ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|6-Sep-21
|52,918
|738.17
|39,062,532.98
|7-Sep-21
|53,200
|732.20
|38,953,279.40
|8-Sep-21
|54,042
|724.83
|39,171,170.99
|9-Sep-21
|54,023
|723.08
|39,062,788.77
|10-Sep-21
|53,137
|735.14
|39,063,049.16
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
