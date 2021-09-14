City of Goleta CA Orders Beam Global EV ARC™ Off-Grid EV Charging System for Public EV Charging

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the City of Goleta in California has ordered an EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging system to be placed at Goleta City Hall for public EV charging. The system was funded in part by grants from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), and was purchased through California Contract #1-18-61-16 which simplifies the procurement process and ensures best pricing.



The City of Goleta’s EV ARC™ unit is equipped with a ChargePoint™ Dual Port charger and can power up to 265 e-miles of driving in a day. The EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power EVs, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. The transportable but permanent unit includes the Emergency Power Panel option for first responder use during blackouts or in locations where there is no utility connection available.



“The City of Goleta is having the EV ARC solar-powered EV charger deployed at City Hall for public charging, advancing our goal to have our municipal facilities powered by 100% renewable energy by 2025,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte. She added, “Our city has made providing safe, reliable, affordable energy alternatives a priority for our community. This is another important step on our path toward both achieving sustainable energy and combating climate change.”



Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to city budgets.



“The California Contract is fast becoming a key EV ARC purchasing vehicle for local and state government entities, across the US not just in California, who can now take advantage of best pricing negotiated by the State of California,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “The City of Goleta is saving tax-payer dollars by selecting a system that requires no electrical work, no construction and generates no utility bill. Residents and visitors to Goleta can have access to sustainable EV charging, and enjoy Driving on Sunshine.”



Grant funding like the 2021 Clean Air Grants for Infrastructure program offered by Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the Cal OES Community Power Resiliency Allocation to Cities Program are increasingly including or requiring off-grid infrastructure solutions for energy and EV charging security. Beam’s product portfolio is ideally suited for these types of funding opportunities and Beam views this type of spending as a significant opportunity especially in light of the $7.2B in the IIJA Infrastructure Package and a further $13.5B in the House Energy and Commerce committee’s recommended support for EV charging.



About Beam Global



Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.



The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter



