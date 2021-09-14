Topline Receives Three Twin Cities Business 2021 “Best of Business” Reader’s Choice Awards

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local member-owned financial services cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union has been named Twin Cities Business 2021 Best of Business Reader’s Choice Poll finalist in three categories: Credit Union, Mortgage Lender and Small Business Lender.



The Twin Cities Business yearly survey asks their readership, "Which companies exemplify true excellence in their respective industries and would they confidently refer to a family member, friend or colleague?” and published results in its August/September issue and online.

The communities the credit union serves have recognized TopLine as one of the most appreciated and trustworthy companies in Minnesota by being named one of the top three best Credit Unions, Mortgage Lenders and Small Business Lenders in the state. Several qualities that make TopLine stand out include the credit union’s dedication to the mission of “People Helping People” by providing affordable and competitive financial services, commitment of their employees to help consumers achieve their financial goals, positively making a local and global impact through community outreach activities via their non-profit foundation, and helping consumers with homeownership and small business financing.

“We are honored to be chosen as a finalist in three categories in Twin Cities Business “Best of Business” survey,” says Tom Smith, President and CEO at TopLine Federal Credit Union. “This remarkable recognition is only possible because of our TopLine family of employees’ unwavering commitment and compassion in helping our members and communities achieve their financial aspirations. We are humbled and grateful for the support from our members and communities who selected us, and would like to congratulate all the other organizations honored this year.”

Twin Cities Business is Minnesota’s leading provider of business news, insight, and analysis through daily online news stories, e-newsletters, a monthly print magazine and live events. Along with their readers, they get to know the personalities of our region’s most influential leaders, exploring the “how” behind their success, strategies, and solutions. They discuss today’s most pressing issues, examine trends and outlooks, and provide the context, perspective, and information leaders have come to depend upon.

TopLine Federal Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $620 million and serves over 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications

TopLine Federal Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc8a941e-0ebe-46c0-bcac-005794fb9f8b