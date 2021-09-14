The State of Alaska Partners with GovDeals to Sell 2013 Bay Welding 42' Aluminum Boat

WHITTIER, Alaska, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State of Alaska is currently offering a 2013 Bay Welding 42’ Aluminum Boat for sale to the public on GovDeals, a leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus equipment.



The State of Alaska is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $1,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on the vessel. The deposit will go towards the final price of the auction for the winning buyer and will be refunded for all others. This vessel was built by Bay Weld Boats in Homer, Alaska and is being sold as is, with the following specifications:

Garmin electronics system

Four Suzuki DF300 outboards

Overall Length: 48’

Beam/Width: 13.5′

Fuel Capacity: 800 gallons

Top speed: 40 mph

V-berth style cabin with 4 bunks forward, a full galley and dinette in the main cabin, an enclosed shower, flybridge & large work deck

New bottom paint completed September 2021

The State of Alaska joins more than 15,000 other sellers who use GovDeals to help power the Circular Economy by selling valuable surplus items online to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide.

Serious buyers are encouraged to inspect the vessel prior to placing any bids. In order to bid on this 2013 Bay Welding 42’ Aluminum Boat or any auction on GovDeals, all interested parties must first create an account and complete the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

“This boat comes equipped to run many different types of charters, making this a unique opportunity for a buyer,” says Daren Denney, State Property Officer for the State of Alaska. GovDeals supports its seller’s sustainability goals by helping them extend the life of their assets, with a focus on zero waste through reuse and recycling.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with corporations, federal and municipal government agencies to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8db148c5-57e4-4c56-ae95-f331b3fa439a