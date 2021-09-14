Richardson Electronics Selects SM Berger & Company, Inc. to Lead Strategic Investor Relations Program

LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for numerous applications including renewable energy, semiconductor wafer fabrication components, replacement parts and tubes for CT scanners and MRI equipment, and custom displays is pleased to announce it has retained SM Berger & Company, Inc. to lead its investor relations strategy.

Founded in 1984, SM Berger & Company has partnered with over 100 companies to develop and manage modern, integrated, and results-oriented investor relations and communications programs. SM Berger & Company specializes in helping underfollowed small- and micro-cap companies across multiple industries engage with the capital markets.

“Over the past five years, we have focused on diversifying our business into high growth sectors including renewable energy, 5G, healthcare and the semiconductor markets. We believe we are well positioned to create sustainable value for our shareholders as we benefit from continued sales growth and improving profitability,” stated Edward J. Richardson, Richardson Electronics CEO and Chairman. “SM Berger has the experience helping companies like ours effectively communicate complex strategies to capital market participants and expand our reach to new investors. With our strong balance sheet and steadily improving income statement, we are excited to have SM Berger help us communicate our success to the investment community.”

Andrew Berger, President of SM Berger & Company stated, “Richardson Electronics has done an excellent job leveraging its engineering resources and product development capabilities to take advantage of compelling trends underway across large and rapidly expanding markets. For over 37 years, we have been helping businesses like Richardson Electronics navigate an increasingly complex capital market environment. We look forward to providing our expertise and strategic counsel to support a results-oriented and proactive investor relations program that advocates for both the Company and its shareholders.”

SM Berger will oversee Richardson Electronics’ investor relations functions and serve as a key point of contact for shareholders.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About SM Berger & Company, Inc.

As one of the nation’s oldest investor relations firms, SM Berger & Company, Inc. has helped over 100 small- and micro-cap companies develop and manage their investor relations programs, improve their communications, and increase their investor following. Professional investors know SM Berger & Company for representing value-oriented, growth companies whose performance compares favorably to the Russell Microcap Index.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 29, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.