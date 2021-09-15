Splashtop Ramps-Up Partner Program in the Americas With New Channel Chief Appointment

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in next-generation remote access and remote support solutions, today announced that it is ramping-up its Americas partner program with the addition of Justin Windsor as channel chief for the Americas. The appointment of Windsor marks a significant step in the company’s focus to meet the rapidly growing demand for remote access and support solutions, as well as to nurture partnerships with partners, VARs and MSPs.

Windsor joins Splashtop from Zadora, an information technology and services company, where he was channel manager. He has over a decade of sales management experience in enterprise end user, education and government sales.

“As we’ve learned over the past 18 months, remote and hybrid digital access are critical to the current and future success of any business or learning environment,” said Grant Murphy, Head of Americas Sales for Splashtop. “We are thrilled to welcome Justin to this new role, where he will be responsible for expanding and overseeing our reselling channels including partners, VARs and MSPs throughout the Americas to meet the new realities of how we work and learn.”

“I am excited to join Splashtop and further expand the company’s channel program,” said Windsor. “This is an exciting time to join a company that is in the midst tremendous growth, with an outstanding product, at truly the perfect time in history for remote solutions.”

With the increase in remote work heightening cybersecurity risks, Splashtop has invested heavily into its security infrastructure, and formed a Security Advisory Council filled with today’s leading cybersecurity experts. Splashtop remote access and remote support solutions comply with or support our customers’ compliance with industry and government standards and regulations, including SOC 2, GDPR, CCCPA and HIPAA.

Splashtop solutions are used by more than 200,000 businesses and 30 million end users around the world, including large banks, law enforcement, educational institutions, government agencies, local governments, and government contractors. Its solutions are frequently among the top rated on third-party review sites and the company has the best Net Promoter Score in the industry.

