Splashtop AEM Recognized for Best Estimated ROI in First G2 Report for Autonomous Endpoint Management

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop’s Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) solution has been recognized for Best Estimated Return on Investment (ROI) in the first G2 Results Index for Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), Winter 2026 report. This recognition reflects Splashtop’s strategy to bring modern, automated endpoint management and security within reach for IT teams with limited resources. AEM provides real-time visibility and intelligent automation without the overhead of traditional enterprise tools, helping more organizations operate securely and efficiently.

One hundred percent of reviewers said Splashtop AEM is moving in the right direction. Their confidence is significant as organizations seek innovative partners and modern alternatives to legacy endpoint management while navigating AI-driven threats, distributed device growth, and tighter expectations for security and compliance.

IT teams are using Splashtop to gain real-time control to reduce exposure windows and strengthen their security posture. AEM alleviates operational pressure by automating routine maintenance and surfacing issues that require immediate attention, freeing IT teams to focus on higher-value work. This clarity strengthens the organization’s ability to maintain compliance with regulatory and insurance expectations while supporting the performance and continuity of the business.

Splashtop AEM Performance in G2 Winter Reports

AEM users report accelerated value, faster patch cycles, and improved operational efficiency, supported by intuitive workflows that streamline daily work for lean teams.

“Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management takes care of everything automatically without me having to think about it. The setup was surprisingly straightforward, and now it handles all the updates and patches across our devices without any manual work on my part. I really appreciate the clear dashboard that shows me the status of everything at a glance. The automated monitoring catches issues before they become real problems, which has saved us from several potential headaches. It's also been rock solid reliable since we started using it, and the cost is reasonable compared to other enterprise solutions we looked at. Overall, it just works quietly in the background and lets me focus on other things instead of constantly managing device updates and security patches.” - Verified User in Construction, Mid-Market (51-1000 emp.)

Reviewers using Splashtop for remote support and autonomous endpoint management reported high satisfaction ratings, outperforming a majority of vendors across every metric measured on the Grid, including ease of doing business, ease of use, ease of setup, and quality of support. Splashtop remote support and AEM solutions showed strong ROI, with payback period estimated at 4 and 5 months, respectively.

These results reinforce Splashtop’s momentum in an emerging category, bringing automation, visibility, and control to IT teams that must keep pace with fast-moving threats while maintaining operational productivity.

“IT leaders today are managing rising risk with tools and budgets that have not kept pace,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. “They are balancing technical debt, staffing constraints, and mounting security pressures, and need partners who can help them take immediate action without slowing down the business. Splashtop is committed to delivering solutions that reduce complexity, accelerate remediation, and provide competitive value so more organizations can access the automation and visibility needed to stay secure.”

Splashtop continues to advance its autonomous endpoint management with a focus on operational simplicity and measurable outcomes. For more information, visit www.splashtop.com.

News Summary

Splashtop AEM earned Best Estimated ROI in G2’s first-ever Autonomous Endpoint Management reports, with customer-reported payback in four to five months.

Ninety-five to ninety-seven percent of AEM users rated the product four or five stars, confirming high satisfaction across automation, visibility, and real-time patching.

100% of AEM reviewers reported the product is moving in the right direction, indicating strong roadmap confidence for midmarket IT teams.

Splashtop AEM recorded one of the fastest implementation times in the category, averaging half a month for midmarket deployments.

Splashtop Remote Support achieved a 4.8-star rating with 96% percent likelihood to recommend, supported by the fastest go-live time in its segment at point two months.

Both AEM and Remote Support exceeded category averages for ease of use, setup, and quality of support, based on verified customer ratings.

G2 data places Splashtop among the most value-driven platforms for IT teams seeking consolidated endpoint management and remote support capabilities.

Splashtop’s unified approach helps lean IT teams improve security posture, streamline software patching, and reduce operational overhead without adding tool complexity.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.