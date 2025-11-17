Splashtop Enhances Microsoft® Intune® and Microsoft® Entra® to Deliver Greater Security and Control in Hybrid Workspaces

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Microsoft Ignite 2025 event, Splashtop announced rising adoption of its solutions designed to make Microsoft Intune® and Microsoft Entra® more powerful for modern IT environments. As organizations expand use of Microsoft cloud services, Splashtop is gaining traction as a complementary platform providing remote access, passwordless authentication, remote support, and real-time endpoint automation to hybrid organizations.

These capabilities align with Microsoft’s Zero Trust and endpoint modernization goals. As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), Splashtop works alongside Microsoft technologies to simplify IT operations and strengthen security for distributed teams.

Growing Adoption Among Microsoft Users

As cloud networks expand, organizations using Microsoft for core management are turning to Splashtop to strengthen hybrid security and maintain seamless continuity. Since launching in the spring, 42% of enterprise support customers have adopted autonomous endpoint management (AEM) for its ease of deployment, automated patch, and real-time threat response. Adoption of Splashtop’s cloud-native network authentication solution, Foxpass, has also grown 35% among Microsoft users, reflecting an increasing demand for simplified zero-trust management for modern IT environments.

“We're committed to helping IT simplify operations and strengthen their security posture,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. “By advancing automation and visibility across Microsoft environments, Splashtop provides greater control, clearer context, and the agility to keep hybrid operations secure at scale.”

A Natural Companion to Microsoft

Splashtop enhances the value of Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Entra, and Microsoft Cloud PKITM, fitting naturally into IT workflows to improve visibility, control, and response speed while reinforcing existing security and management processes.

AEM dashboards give administrators a clear view of their environment and real-time control over every endpoint. They can see device health, status, and emerging threats, then act immediately through automated or manual response. This unified view enables rapid response to zero-day threats and keeps compliance signals current. It creates an adaptive operations layer that works alongside Microsoft Intune to reduce blind spots and cut response times from hours to seconds.

Attended and unattended remote support with multi-technician access gives IT teams the flexibility and control to collaborate and resolve issues for any device type, whether or not an end-user is present. This enables IT to easily support and secure distributed computers and mobile devices that may not be enrolled with Intune.

Splashtop’s cloud-native network authentication solutions verify users and devices instantly through certificate-based network authentication integrated with Microsoft Entra, Microsoft Intune, and Microsoft Cloud PKI. This approach extends secure, passwordless access across Wi-Fi, VPN, and hybrid environments, automating certificate lifecycle management across both managed and BYOD devices. The result is a modern, identity-aware authentication layer for Microsoft environments, which strengthens compliance, simplifies onboarding, and reduces IT overhead.

Together, Splashtop’s scalable solutions balance strong security and operational simplicity across existing Microsoft environments, giving IT greater visibility and control over hybrid workspaces.

Customer Momentum and Validation

“Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management helps us manage and maintain endpoints across multiple locations without the need for constant on-site visits. Automated patching and updates ensure systems stay secure and compliant with minimal manual effort.” — IT Technician, Biotechnology Industry

“What I like best about Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management is how it just takes care of everything automatically without me having to think about it… It’s rock solid reliable since we started using it, and the cost is reasonable compared to other enterprise solutions.” — IT Manager, Construction Industry

“Cloud RADIUS delivers exactly what we need: a secure, cloud-based authentication system that integrates with our existing identity management tools. With its ease of deployment, responsive support, and dependable daily performance, it has become a valuable component of our network security.” — Daniel C., Director of Information Technology

Splashtop Benefits for Microsoft Ecosystems

Real-time visibility and control across managed and unmanaged endpoints, ensuring compliance and device health from a single view.

Accelerated patching and remediation through AI-powered automation that keeps Windows and macOS devices up to date.

Zero Trust enforcement that provides frictionless access for verified users and devices while denying connections from untrusted sources.

Enhanced Wi-Fi and 802.1x security through Cloud RADIUS, verifying users and devices with certificate-based authentication before granting network access.

Simplified passwordless authentication through automated certificate management for securing Wi-Fi, VPN, and BYOD connections.

Reduced security gaps and faster response time through continuous monitoring and automated remediation.

Seamless continuity for hybrid workspaces, whether employees connect from the office, home, or in the field.

