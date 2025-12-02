Splashtop Earns 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards from TrustRadius

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop has been recognized as a 2026 Buyer’s Choice award winner by TrustRadius, a HG Insights company, a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. This milestone reflects feedback directly from IT professionals who use Splashtop’s solutions daily and evaluated the company across product experience, support quality, and real-world outcomes. Being selected for a Buyer’s Choice award demonstrates that users see Splashtop as a dependable, value-driven platform that brings together remote access, remote support, and endpoint management in one consolidated offering.

Splashtop delivered standout performance among mid-to-large enterprises where average scores reach as high as 9.8, surpassing benchmarked vendors. Highest marks were earned for ease of implementation, product scalability, and quality of support. These results illustrate how Splashtop helps teams support hybrid work and growing businesses with modern, transparent, value-driven solutions.

"Splashtop continues to deliver exceptional value by helping organizations stay connected, productive, and secure from anywhere," said Allyson Havener, CMO, TrustRadius. "Winning the 2026 TrustRadius Buyer’s Choice Award across Remote Support, Remote Desktop, and Autonomous Endpoint Management reflects the real ROI customers are seeing. It is exciting to see Splashtop recognized for driving meaningful impact for their customers."

"Being recognized directly by our customers is the strongest validation of our mission," said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. " Our focus is making it easier for IT to securely enable and manage hybrid work, whether providing frictionless remote experiences, automating workflows, or improving security hygiene. These awards tell us that we are delivering outcomes that matter and creating a foundation our customers can build on as their needs evolve."

Customers consistently report that Splashtop helps them operate efficiently with lean teams, strengthen their security posture, reduce operational overhead, and improve the consistency of IT service delivery.

"Splashtop helps us manage and provide remote access and support to our estate of over 350 machines, a mix of users onsite and working from home. It's a great product for IT departments needing remote access to machines, with great reliability and features, and fair and consistent pricing." – Manager in Information Technology, Education Management Company, 201-500 employees

Buyer’s Choice awards are based entirely on vetted, unbiased customer reviews earned between January 1, 2025, and October 17, 2025. During the evaluation process, reviewers are asked if products and their support teams live up to expectations and if they would buy the product again. Qualifying products are rated best in capabilities, value for price, and customer relationship.

To learn more about Splashtop’s award-winning solutions, visit www.splashtop.com or read reviews directly from other IT professionals at www.trustradius.com/products/splashtop-enterprise/reviews

News Summary

Splashtop receives Buyer’s Choice Awards, showcasing measurable ROI for remote access, support, and endpoint management solutions that improve efficiency and strengthen security posture.

Customer rated Splashtop highly for its fast implementation, strong scalability, and dependable support, particularly among midmarket IT.

Splashtop recognized for top performance in remote support, remote desktop, and autonomous endpoint management, reflecting high satisfaction with unified IT operations capabilities.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius, a HG Insights company, is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. TrustRadius enables buyers to make confident decisions through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights and reviews, and peer conversations. On the TrustRadius platform, technology brands can capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to help improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI.