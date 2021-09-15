Ultimus LeverPoint Fund Solutions Leads Industry in 2021 Global Custodian Private Equity Fund Administration Survey

CLIFTON PARK, New York, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is pleased to announce that it has earned the highest overall score in Global Custodian’s 2021 Private Equity Fund Administration Survey, significantly outpacing industry averages in all 9 applicable categories surveyed. Survey scores reflect a resounding confirmation from Ultimus LeverPoint clients of the firm’s client-centric service model and commitment to excellence.



This independent annual survey by Global Custodian (GC) measures the scores of private equity firms regarding the quality of the services provided to them by their third-party fund administrators and is conducted between the firms and GC. The survey covers administration topics important to fund managers such as client service, technology, reporting, onboarding, compliance and others.



With an overall rating of 6.76 out of a possible 7.00, Ultimus LeverPoint significantly surpassed the industry average score of 5.83 and ranked highest of all the service providers in the survey. Additionally, Ultimus LeverPoint earned the highest scores in 7 of 9 applicable categories, with Client Service, Geographical Coverage, Reporting to LPs, and Capital Drawdowns & Distributions receiving the highest scores. As a result of its survey performance, Ultimus LeverPoint will also receive two important accreditations from Global Custodian.

Kelly Ramsey Gooch, EVP, Client Relationship Officer for Ultimus LeverPoint, says that the survey affirms that clients are responding to the firm’s client-centric service model. “Our relationships with current and future clients guide everything we do,” she says. “We’re continually looking for ways to provide our clients the best possible solutions and to help them achieve success. We are pleased with the survey results however we know we need to work hard every day to continue earning their trust and business.”

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman says that while all recognition is important, the Global Custodian Private Equity Fund Administration survey is especially gratifying because it is an independent survey and the results come directly from clients. “The Global Custodian survey results substantiate that our clients recognize our core strengths—our commitment to leading-edge technology, our top industry talent, as well as our customized services—and they value the services we provide to them,” he said. “I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and persistent efforts—particularly during this remote work environment. And, just as important, I would like to thank our clients for their business and their partnership. We have outstanding clients and exceptional Ultimus team members to foster those client relationships. Our commitment to our clients is what drives us—and we’ll continue to invest in our people, technology and customized services.”

Highlights of the 2021 survey results include the following:

Ultimus LeverPoint’s overall average score of 6.76 significantly exceeded the industry average overall score of 5.70 and topped all other service provider scores.

The firm’s individual scores outperformed industry average scores in all 9 applicable categories surveyed.

The firm received a resounding 6.83 in Client Service, well above the industry average of 5.76.

The firm received its highest scores in the Client Service, Geographical Coverage, Reporting to LPs and Capital Drawdowns & Distributions categories.

As a result of its survey scores, Ultimus Leverpoint will receive two important accreditations from Global Custodian: Global Performer, which signifies that the firm’s overall score exceeds the overall average score of all survey participants.

Category Outperformer, indicating that the firm’s score in one or more categories was higher than the average score for all providers in those categories.





About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital and hedge fund clients. We provide accounting and fund administration solutions to over 210 firms with nearly $117B in AUA, representing a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures ranging in size from first time firms with $50M AUM to established firms with $20B+ AUM.

Whether outsourcing a new fund, or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 250 associates provide operational excellence, to meet every need and dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands, while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com .

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other cities such as Chicago, New York and Denver, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds with over $350B in AUA, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .





