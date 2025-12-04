Ultimus Appoints Chief Operating Officer in Private Fund Solutions

CINCINNATI, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (“Ultimus” or the “Company”), a leading independent provider of innovative fund servicing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Farlese as Chief Operating Officer of Ultimus Private Fund Solutions.

Farlese joins Ultimus with more than 30 years of experience in alternative fund operations, investor services, and global service delivery. Prior to joining Ultimus, he spent over three decades at BNY, where he most recently served as Managing Director supporting alternative investment solutions such as Alts Bridge. At BNY, Farlese held senior leadership roles within Fund Solutions – Asset Servicing, and previously led Investor Solutions as Managing Director. During his time with BNY, he oversaw global operations, led complex service delivery teams, and worked across a broad range of alternative investment products, including hedge funds, private equity, and private credit.

As COO, Steve will be responsible for overseeing operational strategy and execution across Ultimus’ private fund business, which includes private equity, venture capital, hedge, and private credit funds. He will report to Jay Martin, President, Ultimus Private Fund Solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to our leadership team,” said Jay Martin. “His deep experience, client focus, and operational expertise will play a critical role in scaling our comprehensive service offering while delivering exceptional service to our private fund clients.”

Ultimus continues to expand its private fund capabilities, and the addition of Steve Farlese further strengthens the firm’s commitment to operational excellence and innovation in the alternative investment space.

About Ultimus Fund Solutions

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, supporting asset managers and investment funds of all types and sizes. With cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering tailored solutions and superior service. Its headquarters are located in Cincinnati, Ohio, with operational offices in key cities nationwide. Ultimus employs more than 1,100 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,300 total traditional and alternative funds with more than $725 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

CONTACT: Marketing@UltimusFundSolutions.com





COD00000914 12/2/2025