Ultimus Assists with Successful Fund Conversions for SCS Financial

CINCINNATI, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading provider of comprehensive fund administration services, is pleased to announce the successful final phase of a conversion of 49 hedge and private equity funds for SCS Financial (SCS) within Ultimus’ operating framework. The recent phase of funds converted this year illustrates Ultimus’ ability to execute complex fund administration services conversions.

As a result of the conversion, SCS receives a full suite of fund administration services and solutions powered by Ultimus’ advanced technology in a customized service model. These services include comprehensive accounting solutions, investor services, treasury management, and seamless operational support for a wide range of fund structures. Ultimus’ dedicated service team focuses on innovative solutions, with an emphasis on timeliness, to ensure that SCS experiences exceptional service quality and support tailored to its distinct needs, driving long-term growth.

SCS, a wealth and investment firm specialized in serving ultra-high-net-worth families with $54 billion in assets under management and advisement as of 6/30/25, initially partnered with Ultimus two years ago to design a new scalable operating model to support all aspects of SCS’s growing suite of funds. Following the initial conversion of funds from another provider, SCS entrusted Ultimus with a second conversion to consolidate the balance of its funds to Ultimus’ operating environment. The second conversion was completed earlier this year and stands out as a prime example of seamless execution and remarkable client feedback.

Marcelo Vedovatto, Chief Operating Officer of SCS, commented, “Ultimus has demonstrated an exceptional level of expertise and commitment throughout the process. Their attention to detail and client-forward approach, similar to our own, has been instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition for our funds. This partnership has significantly enhanced our clients’ experience and operational efficiencies across our robust alternatives platform, and we value Ultimus’ role in supporting our strategic goals.”

The conversion process involved enhanced engagement with SCS leadership, including regular feedback and executive summaries on project status. This approach fostered transparency and streamlined operations across all major processes.

Jay Martin, President, Ultimus Private Fund Solutions, shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, “We are proud to play an integral part with SCS through this conversion and going forward. Our strong collaboration highlights the value and commitment we each bring to the relationship, and Ultimus looks forward to continuing our partnership as they expand and launch new investment products.”

With a proven track record of excellence, Ultimus has been recognized as the Private Equity Fund Administrator of the Year for four consecutive years by the prestigious Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards. This accolade underscores Ultimus' award-winning expertise and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional fund administration solutions to its clients.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ service offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through continuous investments in both talent and technology, with a focus on our consultative approach and boutique service culture.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 1,100 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 2,100 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

About SCS Financial



SCS Financial is a wealth and investment management firm specializing in serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. We deliver personalized advisory services focused on each client’s objectives, providing them with an integrated and customized plan for their future and a commitment to strive to exceed their expectations every day.

We serve clients with an unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency, and a client-first approach. Our team is at the heart of our success — composed of experienced professionals who thrive in a culture of curiosity and collaboration.

Headquartered in Boston, SCS has offices in New York, Providence, RI, Los Angeles, West Palm Beach, Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte, Lexington, KY, Tampa, and Portsmouth, NH. We continue to grow, providing holistic wealth, investment management, and family office services to ultra-high-net-worth families across the country.

Learn more by visiting www.scsfinancial.com or by following SCS on LinkedIn.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.



Focus is an interdependent partnership of wealth management, business management, and related financial services firms, rooted in a client-first approach and powered by the collective energy and capabilities of its many advisors and professionals. The Focus partnership includes wholly owned firms operated under the Focus Partners brand that reflect the company’s key business lines. Through a blend of innovative solutions, strong capital backing, and deep business expertise, Focus empowers its firms to achieve their business objectives by helping them to better serve their clients and advisors. Discover more about how Focus is evolving the wealth and business management landscape by visiting www.focusfinancialpartners.com or by following the company on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Marketing@UltimusFundSolutions.com



COD00000926 12/08/2025