Ultimus Vice Chairman Jim Cass Appointed to Financial Scholars Philadelphia Advisory Board

CINCINNATI, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions®, a leading provider of services to the private and registered fund industry, today announced Jim Cass, the company's Vice Chairman, has been appointed to the Philadelphia Advisory Board of Financial Scholars. This appointment highlights a continued commitment from Ultimus and its leadership to advance financial literacy and create opportunities for students within the community.

Financial Scholars partners with schools to provide students and their families with the essential knowledge and confidence needed for lasting financial empowerment. The organization's free programs cover critical topics such as budgeting, credit, banking, investing, and affording college. Financial Scholars also offers students valuable opportunities to explore career pathways and entrepreneurship, fostering the next generation of financially capable leaders.

This new role aligns with Ultimus' long-standing dedication to community-based financial education initiatives. For the past several years, the company has actively supported SecureFutures in Milwaukee, WI, an organization that builds stronger communities by empowering teens with financial education, tools, and mentorship. Cass's involvement with the Financial Scholars board extends this commitment to the Philadelphia region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim to our Advisory Board,” stated Kerry Woodward, Financial Scholars Executive Director. “His leadership and passion for financial education will be invaluable as we continue to expand our programs to reach more students and families.”

As a member of the Philadelphia Advisory Board, Cass will collaborate with other community leaders to support the strategic direction and growth of Philadelphia Financial Scholars. His extensive industry experience will be a significant asset in furthering the organization's mission to make personal finance education accessible to all students.

“I am deeply honored to join the advisory board of such an impactful organization in our community,” said Cass. “Ultimus is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Philadelphia Financial Scholars and all of the dedicated firms committed to this worthy cause.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ service offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through continuous investments in both talent and technology, and focused on providing a consultative approach and boutique service levels.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with offices in other major cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Denver, and Omaha, Ultimus employs more than 1,100 seasoned professionals. Servicing over 2,300 total traditional and alternative funds with more than $725 billion in assets under administration, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

About Philadelphia Financial Scholars

Philadelphia Financial Scholars is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing students and families with the tools to build wealth, plan for the future, and achieve financial independence. Since its founding, PFS has partnered with dozens of schools and hundreds of educators to deliver high-quality personal finance education across Philadelphia and beyond. This year, PFS is partnered with 55 Philadelphia schools serving over 5,000 students with daily personal finance education and opportunities. Learn more at philadelphia.financialscholars.org.

