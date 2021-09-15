Apple Campaign to Help Provide 1 Million Meals to Families in Need

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds will help provide five meals* to Feeding America® member food banks located near a Food Lion store for every specially marked bag of gala apples purchased through Oct. 5. The annual gala apples bagged campaign aims to help provide 1 million meals to neighbors in need during the campaign. Since 2014, customers have helped to provide more than 10 million meals** through the sale of the specially marked apples.



“The Food Lion Feeds gala apple campaign is all about neighbors helping neighbors,” said Kevin Durkee, manager of Food Lion Feeds. “The campaign is an easy way for customers to make a big difference in their community. We’re committed to fighting hunger in the towns and cities we serve, and we’re hoping our customers join us to make an even larger impact to nourish more neighbors.”

The bags will maintain a sale price of $2.99 throughout the campaign. The number of meals provided to each food bank will be based on the number of participating bagged apples sold in each food bank’s service area.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has made a commitment to help provide 1 billion more meals*** to individuals and families in need by the end of 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Through the apple bag campaign, $0.50 (monetary equivalent of five meals) from each bag purchase will be donated to Feeding America and member food banks. Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of 1 million meals) from Sept. 15 – Oct. 5, 2021. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

**The 10 million meal equivalent includes financial donations raised by Food Lion via the Apple Bag Campaign between September 2014 - October 2020 using the following calculations: 2014: $1 helps provide at least 10 meals; 2015: $1 helps provide at least 11 meals; 2016: $1 helps provide at least 11 meals; 2017: $1 helps provide at least 11 meals; 2018: $1 helps provide at least 10 meals; 2019: $1 helps provide at least 10 meals; 2020: $1 helps provide at least 10 meals.

***One billion more meals will be provided through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer events; in-store retail campaigns; Food Lion Feeds’ retail food rescue program; and other sources.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

