Physical Rehabilitation Network Announces Second Physical Therapy Clinic in Snohomish, Washington

Carlsbad, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy provider and practice management organization, announced the grand opening of its second physical therapy clinic in Snohomish, Wash., operating under the Summit Rehabilitation brand. The Summit Rehabilitation – Snohomish, Lincoln Ave. clinic, located at 161 Lincoln Avenue, Suite 102, is the newest addition to PRN’s growing national network of more than 180 physical therapy clinic locations.

Summit Rehabilitation’s latest outpatient physical therapy clinic, which elevates the brand to 10 locations, will welcome patients of all ages for physical and occupational therapy services. The Snohomish, Lincoln Ave. clinic offers a wide range of pain management, post-surgery rehabilitation and injury prevention services, including sports medicine, ergonomic assessments and spine rehabilitation.

“We are thrilled to add to our footprint in Washington with the addition of the Snohomish clinic, as we continue to grow across the Pacific Northwest region,” said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. “This is our second clinic in the Snohomish community and we are proud to provide yet another Summit Rehabilitation location in the area that offers access to affordable and individualized physical and occupational therapy. Our future growth plans include a heavy focus on the state of Washington as we aim to provide residents better access to the highest level of patient care in physical therapy.”

Tyler Cox, PT, DPT, will lead the Snohomish, Lincoln Ave. clinic and oversee all day-to-day operations as the clinic director. Cox is a graduate of the University of Washington where he received both his Doctorate in Physical Therapy and Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. While at university, Cox was a collegiate athlete and developed a love and respect for the profession of physical therapy. The care he received as a student athlete motivates him to develop close relationships with his patients to help them meet their personal goals beyond the milestones expected of them.

“I am excited to take on this new opportunity and open my own practice under the Summit Rehabilitation name,” said Cox. “I am dedicated to continuing my education and expanding my knowledge as new techniques and technology develop. Ensuring that each patient is treated with an individualistic approach is something I hope to instill upon my team. We look forward to opening our clinic’s doors and building relationships with our patients in the local area.”

Summit Rehabilitation accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand the benefits of physical therapy and what will be covered by their insurance. To learn more about Summit Rehabilitation or to schedule an appointment at the new Snohomish, Lincoln Ave. clinic, please visit the Summit Rehabilitation website.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 16 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.

About Summit Rehabilitation

Summit Rehabilitation is a leader in outpatient rehabilitation services, including physical therapy, sports injury rehabilitation, soft tissue mobilization, spine rehabilitation and women’s health. Our therapists are dedicated to providing individualized treatment programs focused on returning patients to their desired level of function through consistent, high-quality rehab services. We proudly operate six clinics across the state of Washington.

