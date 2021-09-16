San Antonio U.S. Army Veteran Scott Adams Will Be Presented with Ford F-150 Truck

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support will present U.S. Army veteran Scott Adams of San Antonio with a 2021 Ford F-150 truck as part of the 2021 Drive the Journey Powered by Microsoft Employee Giving.



Adams joined the Army in 1986 at age 17 right out of high school. He served in six deployments to Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.



Adams was injured Jan. 26, 2007, by an improvised explosive device that blew up under a vehicle. He recovered for 18 months at Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



Adams and his wife recently moved to San Antonio from Minnesota. During the trip, Adams’ truck blew its engine. Then, his wife became paralyzed shortly after the move.



“She was my caregiver,” Adams said. “Now, I’m having to take on the role of her caregiver. It’s been a struggle.”



Adams and Maggie Bilyeu, a fellow Army veteran from San Antonio, will receive Drive the Journey trucks Oct. 27 in Irving, Texas. These vehicles will be modified at a later date to meet their needs.



“You don’t know how much this really changes the lives of not only myself, but my wife,” Adams said. “You learn not to take life for granted. You can’t thank people and organizations enough who put others before them and give back. We’re so thankful and blessed to be a part of this.”



This is the fourth time Wounded Warriors Family Support has collaborated with Microsoft Employee Giving. In addition to the vehicles, this partnership also will award 10 $4,000 scholarships to high school student Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps candidates.



“Our collaboration with Microsoft Employee Giving is focused on giving back to our wounded veterans who have sacrificed so much,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said. “We are honored to present this vehicle to Scott, so he can more easily move through life.”



About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org .