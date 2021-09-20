ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
13-Sep-2153,147734.9939,062,534.79
14-Sep-2152,572743.0339,062,615.22
15-Sep-2151,833753.6339,062,893.42
16-Sep-2152,128749.3939,064,092.45
17-Sep-2152,600742.6439,062,758.80

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

