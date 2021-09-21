Wayne Automatic Fire Sprinklers, Inc. To Deploy the BirdDog Life Safety Inspection & Data Collection System from Asurio, Inc.

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurio, Inc. (www.asurio.com), developers of the BirdDog Life Safety Inspection & Data Collection System, today announced it has been commissioned to deploy the BirdDog Life Safety Inspection System for Wayne Automatic Fire Sprinklers, Inc. Wayne Fire has grown to become one of the largest fire protection companies in the Southeast United States. With a staff of more than 500 fire life safety professionals, Wayne Automatic Fire Sprinklers, Inc. maintains offices in six locations: Ocoee, Jacksonville, Ft. Myers, Deerfield Beach, and Tampa, Florida, as well as Concord, North Carolina.



The BirdDog Inspection System is powerful, configurable, life safety inspection software that’s designed for industries & organizations that need to conduct inspections for fire life safety, government requirements & more. Configurable for national, regional & local fire safety inspection standards, the BirdDog Inspection System automates & streamlines the facility inspection process, and also manages, shares & reports on inspection data & inspection results.

“Wayne Automatic Fire Sprinklers is one of the most successful fire protection companies in North America,” noted Asurio General Manager Jack Coffelt. “Wayne Fire already is a shining example of a well-run, well-rounded, fire protection company. We at Asurio look forward to putting our powerful inspection software to work to help streamline their life safety inspection process, enhance safety, and reduce risk.”

“We choose Asurio’s BirdDog Life Safety Inspection System due in large part to their professional staff, industry knowledge and involvement, and ability to help us manage the risk involved with life safety inspections,” said Wayne Automatic’s Director of Fire Protection Services Scott Holland.

About Asurio, Inc. & BirdDog Life Safety Inspection Software

Asurio, Inc. is a USA-based software company that offers the BirdDog Life Safety Inspection & Data Collection System. BirdDog is one of the more powerful & versatile inspection & data collection systems on the market today. Asurio has a special expertise in fire-life safety inspections for commercial buildings, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and more. However, the BirdDog system can be configured to inspect and/or collect data for virtually any industry. In addition, Asurio, Inc. is a Microsoft partner, and hosts its cloud-based BirdDog inspection software on the Microsoft Azure cloud computing solution, resulting in world-class 24/7 reliability and security. Asurio, Inc. can be reached at: www.asurio.com, or 877.444.1488.

