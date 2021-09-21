Lemongrass Achieves a Microsoft Gold Competency Status

Lemongrass demonstrates best-in-class capability and market leadership through demonstrated technology success and customer commitment



ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass today announced it has attained a gold competency, demonstrating a “best-in-class” ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

To earn a Microsoft gold competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise, and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. They also must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and or consumption/usage) commitment (for most Gold competencies), and pass technology and/or sales assessments.

With customers spanning multiple verticals and geographies across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on Cloud, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Managed Services to Enterprise customers. Through a unique combination of experience, expertise and best practices designed to deliver the desired outcomes from an SAP transformation, Lemongrass engineers’ strategies and services enable the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while unlocking business innovation and controlling the risks and uncertainties. The Lemongrass team has prodigious skill in SAP with nearly 6,000 SAP servers under its hypercare management and over 300,000 SAP users currently being supported. The Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP) enables near zero downtime migrations to Cloud and differentiated Managed Services for SAP and its related workloads.

Lemongrass’s decision to extend its services to Microsoft Cloud was driven by customer demand for Microsoft’s Cloud services coupled with Microsoft Cloud’s impressive investment and success with SAP customers.

“Lemongrass has very successfully established a position in the market centered around running complex SAP systems in the cloud,” said Mike Rosenbloom, CEO of Lemongrass. “Recently, we made the strategic decision, based on customer demand, to expand our portfolio of hyperscale cloud options. We intend to position Lemongrass as the preferred provider for running SAP and its dependent applications in support of our customers’ Cloud strategies.”

“By achieving a competency, Lemongrass has proven its commitment, capability and expertise in Microsoft products and technologies,” said Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft. “For customers looking for a partner to help meet their unique business needs, choosing a company that has attained Microsoft competencies is a smart move. These organizations have qualified experts with access to Microsoft technical support and product teams.”

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider focused on delivering superior, highly automated Managed Services to Enterprise customers. With a portfolio of services designed to deliver the desired outcomes from an SAP transformation, Lemongrass engineers strategies and services that enable the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while unlocking business innovation and controlling the risks and uncertainties. Our customers span multiple verticals and geographies across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. We partner with AWS, SAP, Microsoft and other global technology leaders.

