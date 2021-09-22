Amplify ETFs Launches the Amplify Digital & Online Trading ETF (NYSE: BIDS)

First-to-Market ETF Focused on E-brokers & Digital Asset Marketplace Stocks



CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the launch of the Amplify Digital & Online Trading ETF (NYSE: BIDS), an index-based ETF that seeks to capitalize on the rise of digital and online trading of securities and digital assets. BIDS seeks investment results that generally correspond to the BlueStar® Global E-Brokers and Digital Capital Markets Index (the “Index”).

Online-focused brokerage firms, as well as digital asset marketplaces, represent two elements of a fast-growing segment within financial services that traditional financial stock benchmarks ignore. Lower trading costs, convenient user interfaces, and the rise of digital assets are just several factors driving demand for online trading today. This demand, coupled with powerful yet accessible portfolio management tools, is creating a compelling value proposition for both first-time and veteran investors.

“Technological and investment service innovations are just beginning to democratize access to stocks, bonds and digital asset classes around the globe,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Modern investors have demonstrated their preference for convenient and low-cost access to online wealth management. BIDS seeks to capitalize on these trends, still in their infancy, with an eye toward continued market share growth across all investor segments.”

Companies in the Index must derive at least 50% of revenue from online brokerage, digital asset capital markets, trading platform technology or market making activities.

The top 5 Index holdings (as of 9/20/2021) are: Robinhood (HOOD), Schwab (SCHW), Coinbase (COIN), MarketAxess (MKTX), and SoFi Technologies (SOFI).

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained above or by calling 855-267- 3837, or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is not actively managed. The Fund invests in securities included in its Index regardless of their investment merit.

The Fund is susceptible to potential operational risks through breaches in cybersecurity. While the Fund will not directly invest in digital assets, certain of the Fund’s investments may be subject to the risks associated with investing in digital assets. The technologies underpinning digital assets are highly disruptive, and the future successes of such technologies are highly uncertain. Online brokerage or trading platforms, such as robo-advisors, make use of information that originated and is documented in electronic form. As such, investments in platforms who employ these types of technology are susceptible to risks associated with such electronic systems.

Financial companies, such as retail and commercial banks, brokerage firms, insurance companies and financial services companies, are especially subject to the adverse effects of economic recession, currency exchange rates, extensive government regulation, decreases in the availability of capital, volatile interest rates, portfolio concentrations in geographic markets, industries or products and competition from new entrants and blurred distinctions in their fields of business. The Fund may invest in securities of companies that have just conducted an IPO, and the market value of companies that have recently undergone an IPO may fluctuate considerably.

The platforms in which the Fund may invest may have a higher risk profile and be more volatile than companies engaged in lines of business with a longer, established history and such investments should be viewed as longer term investments. Many of the online lending and trading platforms are in the early stages of development and have a limited operating history. SPACs have no operating history or ongoing business other than seeking acquisitions. The value of a SPAC’s securities is particularly dependent on the ability of its management to identify and complete a profitable acquisition.

