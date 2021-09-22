Volta Trucks Partners with Sibros to Deliver Fully Connected Vehicle Systems to Electric Commercial Vehicle Fleets

Sibros connected platform to bring real time vehicle data, geofencing and remote diagnostics to the Volta Zero

Technology supports the ambition of zero downtime and better operational efficiency

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros , a pioneer of deep Over-the-Air (OTA) connected vehicle systems, today announced with Volta Trucks , a leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has announced that Sibros will provide their connected software-based solutions for the Volta Zero - the world's first purpose-built full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle created specifically for city center freight distribution.

The partnership will provide end-to-end software and data solutions that begin with the integration of the Sibros OTA Deep Logger® to provide Volta Trucks with precision high frequency vehicle and fleet data, positioning Volta Trucks at the center of a new era for smart transportation. The connected vehicle platform will allow customers access to driver alerts, charging infrastructure, over-the-air updates for navigation and content as well as service, insurance, and maintenance data. It will provide Volta Trucks with full transparency and control over what data is collected and who it’s shared with, enabling customers to benefit from, and better understand, their data.

“We are thrilled to partner with Volta Trucks to accelerate the development of their connected platform for vehicles and fleets,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO and Co-Founder of Sibros. “They are bringing some of the most visually stunning and innovative electric vehicles to market with a world class team that combines new age thinking with classic OEM expertise. OTA software updates, data management and analysis are all crucial components in bringing customized, safe and sustainable vehicles to the world.”

Volta Trucks will utilize data insights to increase vehicle efficiencies, bringing increased productivity and profitability to its customer’s businesses. Volta Trucks will also be able to use the connected platform to share data with its global partners looking to develop solutions based on those insights.

“This partnership is a natural step for Volta Trucks. We will now be able to perform remote diagnostics and data analysis for use towards our ambition of zero downtime and better operational efficiency for our partners and customers”, said Ian Collins, Chief Product Officer of Volta Trucks. “We are confident that working closely with Sibros will enable us to revolutionize last-mile logistics and allow us to easily expand and scale our business, while concentrating on our goal of being the safest large commercial vehicle manufacturer.”

About the Volta Zero.

The Volta Zero is the world’s first purpose-built full-electric 16-tonne vehicle designed for inner-city logistics, reducing the environmental impact of freight deliveries in city centers. Designed from the ground up with an operating pure-electric range of 150 - 200 kms (95 – 125 miles), the Volta Zero will eliminate an estimated 1.2M tonnes of CO 2 by 2025.

Safety is also at the heart of Volta Trucks, with its ambition of producing the safest trucks for our cities. The Volta Zero was designed for electric from the outset, which facilitates a step-change in vehicle, driver, and pedestrian safety. Thanks to the removal of the internal combustion engine, the operator of a Volta Zero sits in a central driving position, with a much lower seat height than a conventional truck. This combination, plus a glass house-style cab design, gives the driver a wide 220-degrees of visibility, minimizing dangerous blind spots. The prototype Volta Zero was launched in September 2020, with the first vehicles expected to be operating with customers in mid-2022.

About Volta Trucks

Volta Trucks is a start-up full-electric goods vehicle manufacturer and services company. Volta Trucks has offices in Sweden, France and the UK and is partnering with a number of global leaders in the supply chain for the development and production of the Volta Zero.

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform (DCP) for safe and secure deep software updates, data collection and diagnostics in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports the majority of vehicle network architectures right out-of-the-box and is built to the most rigorous safety, security and data privacy standards in the world, such as ISO 26262 (Functional Safety), GDPR and WP.29. Sibros empowers OEMs to reduce recalls and warranty claims and innovate new connected use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, usage-based insurance, owner personalization and beyond. Most recently, Sibros was named 2021 Connected Car Platform of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards. To learn more about the Silicon Valley based company, visit www.sibros.tech

