Servus Credit Union to close on September 30th in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Servus Credit Union will close its branches and administrative centres on Thursday, September 30.

“Servus Credit Union’s headquarters are located in Amiskwacîwâskahikan (Edmonton), a traditional meeting ground of the Cree, Saulteaux, Blackfoot, Métis, Dene, and Nakota Sioux. With more than 100 branches from Fort McMurray to Lethbridge, Grande Cache to Lloydminster, we would like to share our deep gratitude for the territories across Treaties 6, 7, and 8 on which our Servus community thrives,” says Servus Credit Union President and CEO, Ian Burns. “Canada’s tragic legacy of residential schools has impacted all of us. We encourage our employees, members, and communities to take time to pause and reflect on the 94 calls to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.”

Servus's Member Contact Centre will remain open during this day to address any urgent member needs.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

At Servus Credit Union we're building a better world, one member at a time. We've been shaping the financial fitness of Albertans for more than 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. We help members manage their money wherever they are through more than 100 branches in 59 communities; online, mobile and telephone banking; and 1900 no-fee ATMs across Canada. We re-invest our profits in our members and the communities we serve. For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

For more information contact:

Chris Tse

Media and Story Consultant | Marketing

Email: chris.tse@servus.ca

Phone: 587.594.3820

www.facebook.com/servuscu

www.twitter.com/servuscu