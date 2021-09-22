Aggreko to Light Up the Ryder Cup with 100 Generators, Battery Storage, and 65 Miles of Cable

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , the world’s leading provider of mobile and modular power solutions, has partnered with the 43rd Ryder Cup to provide a complete power solution for the prestigious international golf championship.



The Ryder Cup will take place from September 24-26, 2021, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. The 7,790-yard course on the shore of Lake Michigan will host nearly 50,000 spectators each day. Aggreko will provide onsite power, heating, and cooling for over 100 tents and facilities, including grandstands, catering and hospitality, giant spectator video screens, operations buildings, the PGA Championship Golf Shop, the International Pavilion, and the opening and closing ceremonies.

To achieve this, Aggreko will install and operate 100 generators (23,000 kW of electricity), four 30 kW batteries, and over 65 miles of cable. The total installation period spans 2.5 months, and 20 Aggreko staff members are on hand to make sure setup goes smoothly and the event runs without a hitch.

With an eye on sustainability, Aggreko is also instituting several innovative solutions to reduce the Ryder Cup’s carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions. In the leadup to the event, Aggreko deployed a 20 kW propane generator in place of a standard diesel model to power the Ryder Cup offices, reducing carbon emissions by 19 metric tons and cutting fuel costs by 30%. LED light balloons in place of traditional light towers will result in a further reduction of 160 metric tons of CO 2 . Additionally, Aggreko’s use of batteries during the daytime will minimize generator use, keeping noise levels to a minimum so fans can enjoy the competition and reducing carbon emissions by an additional 24 metric tons.

“We’re proud to continue our longstanding relationship with the PGA to power this exciting event,” said Gary Meador, Aggreko Director of Event Services. “It’s a fascinating and complex challenge that we love to tackle. We’ve worked closely and meticulously with other contractors who provide construction, tenting, flooring, and scaffolding to ensure flawless installation and timely power, heating, and cooling delivery leading up to and throughout the event. Led by Project Manager Todd Fasano, Aggreko’s team of specialized technicians is 100% customer-focused and stationed throughout the beautiful Kohler Family Whistling Straits course to ensure that any climate control or power needs that may arise are immediately addressed.”

“We chose to partner with Aggreko because of their experience, professionalism, and range of innovative solutions that enable us to collaborate on the best designs for the challenging golf course topographies,” said Brandon Haney, Operations Manager for the Ryder Cup. “We need an energy partner who can ensure reliability and safety even in difficult weather or shifting spectator circumstances. We trust Aggreko with our biggest event of the year because we know they’ll take care of everything, from keeping fans comfortable to powering the Opening ceremonies. You never hear Aggreko say that they cannot do something.”

“​​Aggreko’s best-in-class service and experience in major sports make them the ideal choice to power the Ryder Cup,” said Ben Rubin, PGA of America Director of Championship Operations. “We’re also proud to participate in the energy transition by working with Aggreko to lower our carbon footprint through innovative power and lighting solutions. We look forward to continuing this important work in the future.”

