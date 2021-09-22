YES Communities Hug-A-Home Program to Assist Residents in Need

Denver, Colorado, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities team members donate hundreds of hours of time to serve their communities and assist resident homeowners when they need it most. The Hug-A-Home program is part of the YES We Care program, which has invested over $370,000 in assistance to residents, team members and local organizations since 2018. YES is committed to continuing to grow the program this year and increasing participation and dollars invested into the program in 2022.

“The YES We Care program is an integral part of the YES Communities culture. We are vested in ensuring that our residents, our number one asset, are taken care of when they need it most,” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities.

This week, Grand Blanc Crossing, located in Grand Blanc, MI owned and operated by YES Communities, completed a 100% volunteer-led, Hug-A-Home renovation project for a long-term resident in the community.

“Thank you for all you guys did, you have truly changed my life,” said Mr. Williams, a disabled veteran and resident since 2010. Mr. Williams' home renovation was made possible by YES team members, including community managers, maintenance technicians and office team members. YES Communities provided the homeowner with a multitude of home improvements including paint, new window screens, a deck and much more.

As part of the Hug-A-Home program, local vendors and partners helped complete the project. The following local vendors came out to support and contribute to the Hug-A-Home; Turning Point Construction, T & F, Diamond Maintenance, Capital Supply and Service, AMHS, Dr. Drain Plumbing, Wash on Wheels and Franklin Landscaping.

The YES We Care program also includes a paid time off program for all YES team members. YES donates over 11,000 hours annually to team members to volunteer in their communities. Helping Hands, another part of YES We Care has nominated over 60 residents and team members experiencing hardship to assist with financial aid.

