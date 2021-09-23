Camping Expert/TV Host Jack Steward and Jellystone Park Offer Tips to Make Fall Family Camping Trips Memorable, Especially for First-Timers

B-roll and video script: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2ciuirqft7lf1p2/AADY8bc5A-KtS6xOUy2cSq0Sa?dl=0



CINCINNATI, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021 fall family camping forecast includes cooler temperatures, trees changing colors and record bookings as more parents and kids celebrate autumn and Halloween in the great outdoors.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, North America’s leading family camping, glamping and entertainment destination, reports fall reservations are up 52% over 2020, which was a record year. The camping and RV industries continue to see a huge influx of families, many who are camping for the first time.

“Most new campers want to do things the correct way, but they just don’t know how. That’s where education and a few simple tips for a safe experience can make a huge difference,” said Jack Steward, a camping expert who hosted the Emmy Award-winning show Rock the Parks on ABC for six years.

Steward and Jellystone Park are partnering to help families get the most out of their fall camping and glamping outings. “Great experiences lead to lifelong memories,” added Steward. “It’s really just about being respectful of the park and your neighbors while you’re camping.”

They offer these seven suggestions:

1. Select the right campground. If you are new to camping or glamping, decide if you want a trip filled with family attractions and activities or a quiet, serene experience. Jellystone Park locations offer fall themed weekends including trick-or-treating, costume parades, and site decorating contests and attractions such as wagon rides, mini golf, and jumping pillows. If your family is looking for a more rustic camping experience, a state or national park is probably a better fit.

It also is important to pick a campground with the right kind of accommodations for your family. If you want a cabin with warm beds, hot showers, and kitchenettes, select a camp-resort such as Jellystone Park. If you prefer to “rough it,” find a state or national park near you. If staying connected online is important to your family, be sure the park has good WiFi.

2. Read the rules before you go. All campgrounds have guest rules and policies. Many don’t allow campers to bring in outside firewood as it can carry diseases and bugs. Not all campgrounds are pet-friendly or allow pets in their cabins. If you plan to bring your pet with you, ask about the park’s pet policies in advance. Be sure to check your campground’s check-in and check-out times so you can plan your arrival and departure accordingly. Every campground’s policies vary. Make sure you are familiar with them to avoid unnecessary problems.

3. Create a packing list so you don’t forget anything. Your fall packing list should include the essentials, as well as Halloween costumes and decorations, warm clothes, and plenty of s’mores supplies. If you’ll be staying in a cabin, check whether or not linens and kitchen supplies are provided. If you do forget or run out of supplies, Jellystone Park locations operate well stocked camp stores.

4. Avoid the road to RV ruin. If you’re new to RVing, consider reserving a site with a cement pad to make your set up easier. Book a pull-through site if possible to eliminate the need to back up into or out of your site. Also, be sure your RV is compatible with the park’s water, sewer, and electric services. Premium sites tend to sell out so book your stay as far in advance as possible. Allow the campground staff to help you park your camper. Before you head to the campground, find a safe place to practice maneuvering your RV.

5. Be kind to the environment. It’s tempting to go exploring, but too many people wandering in the woods damages plants and wildlife habitats. Be sure to stay on trails and take only pictures, not plants or rocks. Don’t approach wildlife, and never leave fires unattended.

6. Be a good neighbor. Don’t walk through any other family’s campsite, and be mindful of noise, especially at night. Keep your site clean and put food away to avoid attracting unwanted bugs and animals. Dispose of trash in the proper receptacles.

7. Be a responsible pet owner. Keep your dog leashed unless you are in a dog park, which many Jellystone Park locations offer. Always pick up after your pets, and never leave them unattended at your site.

With glamping, camping and RVing so popular these days, many campgrounds are sold out on weekends. However, weekday camping is an option, especially for families who are working and learning remotely. A number of Jellystone Park locations in warmer locations are open all year, with some hosting special Christmas events. The off-season is a good time to camp as parks are quieter and rates are lower.

"We expect 2022 will be another record-breaking year for the camping industry,” Steward said. “Families should start planning and booking their spring break and summer vacations now to avoid missing out on the best dates and locations.”

For more helpful advice, connect with Jellystone Park online at www.jellystonepark.com or on social media at @campjellystone.

About Jellystone Park

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is North America’s leading family camping and glamping destination, famous for providing guests with attractions such as pools, water slides, and splash grounds; activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides, and foam parties; fun-filled theme weekends such as Chocolate Lovers Weekend and Halloween Spooktacular Weekends; and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Jellystone Park guests can choose from a variety of accommodation options including premium cabins, yurts, deluxe RV sites, and traditional tenting campsites. There are 75 Jellystone Park locations in the U.S. and Canada. Follow Jellystone Park at @campjellystone and visit www.jellystonepark.com for more information.

