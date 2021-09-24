Vertex Acquires LCR-Dixon to Expand Global Tax Automation Portfolio 

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) and its subsidiaries, (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced that it has acquired LCR-Dixon Corporation, a specialized expert in SAP technologies and leading provider of tax intelligence solutions.



LCR-Dixon’s tools enhance a customer’s ability to maintain, analyze and validate tax data in procure-to-pay as well as order-to-cash. LCR-Dixon’s solutions are purpose-built to simplify tax complexity in SAP environments.

“We believe the addition of LCR-Dixon’s unique suite of solutions with Vertex tax technology delivers an incomparable value to our customers who need to manage complex global compliance requirements,” said Vertex CEO David DeStefano. “We share a common vision and principles based upon loyalty, consideration and respect. Vertex and LCR-Dixon have enjoyed a long-standing partnership and together have delivered best-in-class solutions to some of the world’s largest companies running SAP.”

LCR-Dixon’s PLUS tools were specifically developed to improve functionality and performance for SAP indirect tax processes and are seamlessly integrated into Vertex’s tax determination software. This combination will enable Vertex to deliver advanced capabilities across the global SAP ecosystem.

“When we founded LCR-Dixon we had a vision for building tax solutions to solve complex problems in a simple way,” said LCR-Dixon co-founder and CEO Suzy Soo. “This acquisition is a natural evolution of our relationship and a shared vision to simplify tax complexity. We are excited to unite our offerings into a single platform offered exclusively by Vertex and serve as the leading end-to-end solution provider in tax for SAP customers.”

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

