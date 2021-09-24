Registration for the 2021 Annual ELEVATE Awards Ceremony is Now Open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers, is thrilled to host the annual ELEVATE Awards online this year, and registration for the ceremony on October 27, 2021 at 12 PM CST is now available.



The ELEVATE Awards honors individuals in the Best of the Year category, along with corporate/project Excellence Awards and Trendsetter Awards recipients during a unique Awards Celebration.

“The ELEVATE Awards represent a tradition of recognizing the standout leaders, fearless innovators and pioneers of success within the heavy building materials industry,” said Karli Langner, Media Relations & Marketing Content Specialist at Command Alkon. “The unique value each of these companies and individuals bring to their colleagues, communities, and peers is commendable, and I’m thrilled to congratulate them and celebrate their achievements.”

Best of the Year Awards are selected from submissions made across the industry community recognizing individual performance in these areas:

Asphalt Plant Operator of the Year

Ready Mix Plant Operator of the Year

Weighmaster of the Year

Dispatcher of the Year

Fleet Manager of the Year

Ready Mix Driver of the Year

Bulk Hauler of the Year

Back Office of the Year

Sales Rep of the Year

IT Specialist of the Year

Outstanding Woman in Heavy Construction

Everyday Hero

Excellence Awards and Trendsetter Awards highlight companies who use technology to drive success in projects and operations across the built world. Key performance metrics are selected and used to identify finalists for each award category across Command Alkon’s solution portfolio, including:

Excellence in Apex

Excellence in COMMANDassurance

Excellence in COMMANDbatch

Excellence in COMMANDoptimize

Excellence in COMMANDqc

Excellence in COMMANDseries

Excellence in Conactive

Excellence in CONNEX Community

Excellence in CONNEX Inbound Materials

Excellence in CONNEX Insights

Excellence in CONNEX Jobsite

Excellence in Ruckit, Powered by CONNEX

Excellence in Integra

Excellence in Libra

Excellence in MOBILEsales

Excellence in MOBILEticket

Excellence in TrackIt

Excellence in TFleet

Megaproject of the Year

Innovation in Digitization

Going for Green

Change Agents of the Year

Command Alkon will also present the Kenneth G. Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award to one recipient in honor of late founder, Ken Robinson. This is the most prestigious of the ELEVATE Awards and is given to an individual who serves as a leader in positively impacting the industry.

Finalists for the awards will be announced prior to the event. Click here to register for the online ELEVATE Awards ceremony. For more information on the ELEVATE Awards program, check out the event website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

