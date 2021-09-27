State of Alaska to sell Former Nome Youth Facility property on GovDeals marketplace

NOME, Alaska, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State of Alaska Surplus Property Program has chosen GovDeals to offer the former Nome Youth Facility property for sale to the public. GovDeals is the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus assets, including real estate and equipment, to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide.



This property is at auction until October 13th and The State of Alaska Surplus Property Program is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $1,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on the property. The deposit will go towards the final price of the auction for the winning buyer and will be refunded for all others.

This sale will consist of 2 structures, including a two-story main building and an additional shop building on a 28,000 sq. ft. lot. The two-story building is a 10,338 sq. ft. wood frame structure containing sleeping quarters, restrooms, shower facilities, office spaces and a fully functioning kitchen and laundry. The additional, smaller shop building comes with an attached ramp and has 2 rooms, one a large main room that features built-in tables and shelves.

Serious buyers are encouraged to set up an appointment to inspect the property prior to placing any bids. To bid on the former Nome Youth Facility or any auction on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

“This multi-functional facility has a sturdy foundation in excellent condition and could easily be transformed to fit the needs of the new owner,” says Jonathon Harshfield, State Property Manager. This is the first surplus real estate property auction from the State of Alaska, who joins thousands of other sellers who use GovDeals to support their sustainability initiatives and Power the Circular Economy by selling real estate and real property online and extending the life of the property, with a focus on zero waste through reuse and recycling.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $8.5 Billion of completed transactions, to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide and 15,000 corporate and government sellers. We support clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills. Through our vital mission of Building a Better Future For Surplus we’ve played an integral role in many of our clients’ zero-waste initiatives and worked with corporations, federal and municipal government agencies to pioneer some of the largest green initiatives to date, deferring billions of pounds of surplus assets from landfills.

