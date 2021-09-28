The Flywire Charitable Foundation Awards Nine Scholarships to International Students

Academic scholarships awarded through educational institutions to students from all over the world



Students recognized for their outstanding contributions to the academic fields of social justice, global health and global citizenship

The second annual scholarship program continues to work towards bridging the access and affordability gap in global education

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, announced that the Flywire Charitable Foundation awarded nine academic scholarships through host institutions to global students. As part of the Flywire Charitable Foundation’s second annual scholarship program, students from all over the world were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the academic disciplines of social justice, global health and global citizenship. The funds from the Flywire Charitable Foundation are distributed to the institution directly and will be applied to the 2021-2022 academic year.

“This year, we received more than 2,500 applications from students representing more than 122 countries and territories and 250 different global educational institutions, an application increase of more than 200% from our 2020 program,” said Mike Massaro, Flywire CEO. “At Flywire, we believe in creating a culture that gives back to the industries we serve and we’re committed to providing opportunities through our client institutions that can help students achieve their educational dreams.”

The Flywire Charitable Foundation , launched in June 2020, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable foundation focused on improving individuals’ access to quality education, healthcare and other important life experiences, wherever they are in the world. The scholarship program, which is in its second year, was designed to help students and their families better manage costs associated with higher education.

The Flywire Charitable Foundation’s 2021-2022 scholarships were open to global students who are studying within the academic categories of social justice, global health, and global citizenship. Each application was judged by specific criteria, including personal persistence, vision and leadership. Some of this year’s winning essays tackled issues ranging from driving healthcare solutions to underserved communities, to international development through agriculture.

“Our scholarship program continues to attract some of the best and brightest students from all over the world, and we’re honored to support them on their educational journey,” said Mike Massaro.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 2,400 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement

