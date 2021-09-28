Brandon Hall Group to Study How Organizations Can Supercharge Learning

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a survey focusing on how businesses need to align — or realign — their learning strategy with business outcomes.

“Learning programs are created at the behest of the business with no alignment to specific individual or organizational outcomes, and they are only measured against how many people can complete the learning and how fast,” said Brandon Hall Group Principal Analyst David Wentworth. “It is an environment of learning for learning’s sake.”

Companies need to rethink their learning strategies to ensure learning is focused on driving performance and not on checking boxes, Brandon Hall Group research shows. This lack of alignment between learning and outcomes impacts learners as they feel little to no connection with the learning they are given, and it impacts the business because there is little guarantee the investment in learning is going to produce performance or behavior changes.

“If organizations want to demonstrate the impact learning is having on the business, they will need to strongly align their learning strategy — and the programs it produces — with business outcomes,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “Otherwise, learning will continue to operate in a vacuum. Understanding the needs of the business and incorporating those with the needs of learners will help supercharge learning to drive organizational performance.”

Brandon Hall Group believes that if organizations take an outcome-based approach to learning, employees will become more engaged in learning, see learning as more of an asset than a distraction, change their behaviors and improve performance. In return, businesses will be able to align — or realign — learning with business goals, gain a better understanding of learning’s ROI and demonstrate learning’s impact on the organization.

Brandon Hall Group will ask respondents to identify their upskilling and reskilling practices and correlate them with increases in key performance indicators to identify best and next practices in career advancement strategies. In return, Brandon Hall Group will create reports and tools to help organizations improve their learning strategies.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/2C8W39P. Participants will receive summary results of the survey five to seven weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s Learning and Performance Convergence Model.

