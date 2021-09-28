Beer Institute Names Representative Richard Neal as 2021 Beer Champion

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute announced House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) as one of its “2021 Beer Champions” for his instrumental leadership in supporting federal policies that aid the success of U.S. brewers and beer importers. The Beer Institute recognized Neal for his leadership on the Ways and Means Committee, which was essential to providing long-term tax relief for brewers and beer importers through permanency of the tax provisions in the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act.

“More than two million Americans owe their livelihood to a vibrant American beer industry, and that would not be possible without the leadership of our Beer Champions in Congress like Chairman Neal, who is a great advocate for beer and the hospitality industry,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “From farmers to truck drivers and brewers to bartenders – the production, distribution and sale of beer create good-paying jobs in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family. While the beer industry has undergone significant hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to our friends in Congress who have ensured our industry can continue producing and serving America’s favorite alcohol beverage. We are thankful for Chairman Neal’s support and look forward to working with him for years to come.”

“A sincere thank you to the Beer Institute for this recognition,” said Neal. “The beer and hospitality industry is a huge economic driver across our country and in my own backyard of western and central Massachusetts. The continued assistance that we have been able to provide to these industries on the federal level has allowed them to expand, employ and retain local workers, and produce the best quality products. And that’s good for everyone. I look forward to our continued partnership.”

Through his role as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, Representative Neal was instrumental in providing permanent excise tax relief to America’s brewers and beer importers. Congress included language from the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act in 2020 year-end funding, ensuring brewers have the resources to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, reinvest in their businesses, hire new employees and continue to innovate and create America’s favorite beers.

In Massachusetts, the beer industry supports more than 48,000 jobs and provides more than $7.5 billion annually in economic output. In Massachusetts’ First Congressional District, the beer industry supports more than 4,770 jobs and more than $260 million in economic output.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

Other 2021 Beer Champions include:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Senator Kevin Cramer (R- ND)

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)

Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX)

Representative Andy Harris (R-MD)

Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA)

Representative Ron Kind (D-WI)

Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL)

