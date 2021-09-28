Beer Institute Names Representative Henry Cuellar as 2021 Beer Champion

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute announced United States Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) as one of its “2021 Beer Champions.” The Beer Institute recognized Cuellar for his leadership in Congress to ensure the Dietary Guidelines for Americans continue to base its recommendations on the preponderance of scientific evidence.

“More than two million Americans owe their livelihood to a vibrant American beer industry, and that would not be possible without the leadership of our Beer Champions in Congress like Representative Cuellar, who is a great advocate for beer and the hospitality industry,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “From farmers to truck drivers and brewers to bartenders – the production, distribution and sale of beer create good-paying jobs in every corner of our nation—employing our neighbors, friends and family. While the beer industry has undergone significant hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful to our friends in Congress who have ensured our industry can continue producing and serving America’s favorite alcohol beverage. We are thankful for Representative Cuellar’s support and look forward to working with him for years to come.”

“The beer industry is a large part of the South Texas economy. In my district, it supports nearly 4,000 jobs and $475 million in economic output,” said Congressman Cuellar. “Thank you to the Beer Institute for advocating on behalf of an industry that creates jobs across sectors, including: farming, manufacturing, retail, service and more. Responsible drinking supports beer companies in this endeavor. I look forward to our continuing partnership and humbly accept this generous award.”

Representative Cuellar worked tirelessly in the 116th Congress to ensure sound science serves as the basis for recommendations in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. His actions helped guarantee that the process to develop the Dietary Guidelines for Americans produced a reliable tool to inform Americans’ health decisions.

In Texas, the beer industry supports more than 172,000 jobs and provides more than $28 billion annually in economic output. In Texas’ Twenty-Eighth Congressional District, the beer industry supports more than 4,000 jobs and provides more than $475 million in economic output.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

Other 2021 Beer Champions include:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Senator Kevin Cramer (R- ND)

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)

Representative Andy Harris (R-MD)

Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA)

Representative Ron Kind (D-WI)

Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL)

Representative Richard Neal (D-MA)

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing both large and small brewers, as well as importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility: www.BeerInstitute.org. Connect with us @BeerInstitute and on Facebook.