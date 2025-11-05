The Beer Institute Honors Richard Crawford with Jeff Becker Beer Industry Service Award

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beer Institute today awarded Richard Crawford, senior director of federal government affairs at Molson Coors, the 2025 Jeff Becker Beer Industry Service Award for his more than 35 years of service and dedication to the beer industry.

“The Beer Institute is honored to present Richard Crawford with this prestigious award,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “Richard’s dedication to the beer industry was not only felt on Capitol Hill but also here at the Beer Institute through his decades of guidance and passion for this great industry.”

Richard has spent more than three decades advocating and championing beer in Washington, D.C. Beginning in 1990, he played a central role in Coors Brewing’s federal government affairs office, ultimately leading it before the company’s 2008 merger with Miller Brewing Company to form MillerCoors.

As senior director of federal government affairs, Richard played a key role on the team that led the company’s initial opposition to how prices are set for one of the industry’s most important commodities, aluminum can sheet. Most recently, he advocated for science-based reviews of alcohol guidance in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Richard’s legacy includes his work to distinguish beer from other alcohol beverages in federal policy. He fought to preserve beer’s fair excise tax rate, promoted responsible marketing and self-regulation and supported the farmers and suppliers who make beer possible, from high mountain barley growers to teams safeguarding water resources and glass production.

“Richard embodies the true meaning of this award and matches Jeff’s love for beer and this great industry. He will be deeply missed in retirement, but we know where to find him if we need him — on the golf course on a sunny day,” Brian added.

The Jeff Becker Beer Industry Service Award honors individuals who exemplify a career-long commitment to advocating for beer’s enjoyment, responsible consumption and social acceptability. Named after former Beer Institute President Jeff Becker, who led the organization for a decade and was known for uniting the industry through his passion and camaraderie, the award celebrates those who embody the values he represented: loyalty, dedication and outstanding service to the brewing community.

