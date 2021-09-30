CallTower Named as Provider for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, BOSTON, MA, CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, was named by Microsoft today as one of the solution providers for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. Operator Connect delivers PSTN voice access to Teams users to deliver an enhanced customer experience. In addition, Operator Connect improves integration between networks streamlining provisioning and management of users and enhanced support models that will augment the quality of service.

Operator Connect allows Teams administrators to open the “Operators” tab in the Teams admin center to connect calling services, acquire phone numbers, and assign users. Operators, such as CallTower, will provide technical support and manage the voice network and infrastructure. Operators can also enable PSTN voice services in regions currently unavailable through Microsoft Calling Plans. Implementation of voice services can be online in a matter of hours.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, CallTower has been voice enabling Microsoft 365 solutions for years. With the addition of Operator Connect, CallTower is in a unique position in the marketplace with three Teams voice enablement solutions to enhance productivity and efficiency for customers: Direct Routing and Operator Connect for Teams, and within Microsoft 365 GCC High.

“CallTower is committed to ensuring that our solutions meet the needs of our customers,” explained CallTower CRO William Rubio. “Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams is the ultimate expression of that idea. It enables our customers to connect through straightforward change management and painless implementation, along with expanded coverage. CallTower empowers customers by voice enabling Teams with three different options, Direct Routing, Operator Connect and GCC High. These options ensure customers are enabled with the tools they need to meet their unique business needs.”

According to Taimoor Husain, Modern Workplace Strategy and GTM lead, Telcos at Microsoft, “Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams makes it easier for enterprises to enable Teams as a primary phone system for their business – delivering a more seamless deployment in the market. Through this collaboration with CallTower, Microsoft is proactively building the relationship needed to simplify Teams voice onboarding.”

In 2018, CallTower delivered an integrated Direct Routing experience with global calling plans. Since 2019, CallTower has been the only proven voice provider offering cloud-based Direct Routing in GCC High to support Microsoft 365 GCC High (MSFT 365 GCCH) for government contractors that work with the Department of Defense. This solution empowers companies that require higher regulations for Department of Defense compliance (CMMC, NIST 800-171, iTAR and other standards) in the cloud with Direct Routing.

CallTower’s mission is to enable people to easily connect and get work done, regardless of the platform; their portfolio is built to achieve that goal. With their proprietary provisioning tool, CallTower Connect, customers can easily personalize and control their CallTower solutions and services. Operator Connect, Direct Routing, GCC High Direct Routing and Microsoft 365, as well as multiple additional solutions, are effortlessly provisioned within the Connect portal.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into an international leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Hosted Skype for Business, Cisco® Webex Calling, UCM, HCS, Webex Collab Suite, CT Cloud UC, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.