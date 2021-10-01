Kevin and Eniko Hart Release Second Collection for Fabletics

Wanderer Capsule Celebrates Nature, Outdoor Sports and Americana



EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics today released Wanderer, a second installment of The Hart Collection, the brand’s first ever dual-gender campaign in collaboration with Kevin and Eniko Hart. Inspired by nature and time spent outdoors, the new collection features functional pieces infused with bright, bold colors.

Building on the success of our first The Hart Collection capsule, Wanderer reflects Kevin and Eniko’s passion for exercising outdoors and in natural terrains. Wanderer features elements such as hiking backpacks and rock climbing accessories, including utilitarian details, layering and packable pieces. Collection items include fleece sweats, foldable puffer jackets for easy carrying, multi-pocket cargo pants, and more.

In referencing the new collection, the Harts commented:

"I’m really into the bold, bright colors. It’s what makes this collection standout and be distinctive.” – Kevin Hart

“The bra and brief set features bonded seams, which make them appear invisible. The fabric feels like a second skin.” – Eniko Hart

“The pieces match Eniko’s and my vibe. We also have a few cozy items, like the knit beanie and sock, that are gender-neutral.” – Kevin Hart

While designing Wanderer, Kevin and Eniko wanted to create a collection that has all the pieces needed for an adventure journey, including intimates, lifestyle, performance, layering, outerwear and accessories. The pieces can be worn during outdoor activities, including hiking, climbing and camping. The new capsule introduces layering pieces, adjustable details, contrast color trims and functional pockets. Each item incorporates the natural elements of the earth with textured fabrics, contrast trimming, and a rock- inspired camo print.

Wanderer follows the successful launch of The Hart Collection, which featured designs cohesively for men and women, with complementing pieces throughout. Since it’s debut, the capsule has been a favorite amongst members, and Kevin and Eniko are excited for Wanderer to debut as the follow-up.

The Hart Collection is available for purchase starting October 1, 2021 on fabletics.com and in Fabletics retail locations across the US. The capsule consists of 34 size-inclusive styles across mens and womens ranging from XXS-4X, with VIP prices starting at $12.95.

About Fabletics

Fabletics is recognized today as one of the fastest-growing brands in the history of eCommerce. Founded in 2013, Fabletics became the first label to bring the fashion-house approach into the activewear space. By fusing style-centric design with high-performance technology, Fabletics is credited for evolving activewear from beyond the gym, into every walk of life. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members, Fabletics is revered for its ability to deliver premium quality at affordable prices. This spirit of inclusivity guides the brand’s foundational belief: that everyone and everybody deserves to look and feel their best. In 2019, Fabletics expanded their disruptive brand into the men’s space with the launch of Fabletics Men. New drops occur every week on Fabletics in sizes XXS-4X and every month on Fabletics Men in size XS-XXL, available in the US, Canada, and most of Europe. Experience Fabletics’ full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes, and more at fabletics.com and at the brand’s 67 state-of-the-art retail stores across the US. In January 2021, Fabletics made its first big move beyond activewear, into at-home fitness. Now you can get moving anywhere with Fabletics FIT, the game-changing fitness app designed to connect members with the entire Fabletics community.

