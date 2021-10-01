English Swedish

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

556168-6360

Press Release October 1, 2021

Hexatronic completes previously announced acquisition of REHAU Telecom

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic”) has today, October 1, 2021, completed the previously announced acquisition of all telecom activities of REHAU Group (“REHAU Telecom”) - one of the main players in the German microduct market.

The acquisition is highly strategic for Hexatronic Group. The German FTTH (Fibre to the Home) market is in an early phase of a large expansion. By combining the capabilities of REHAU Telecom’s microduct business with Hexatronic’s complete passive FTTH solution Hexatronic will become a major player in the growing FTTH market in Germany.

The acquisition was announced on July 14, 2021, and took place via an asset deal including the sales & marketing and product management activities foremost in Germany, as well as the microduct plant in Neulengbach, Austria, including the land and buildings of the production site. REHAU Telecom will be consolidated into the Hexatronic Group from October 1, 2021.

The acquisition has been fully financed with a loan from Danske Bank.

Gothenburg, October 1, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 5:30 pm CET on October 1, 2021.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, China, New Zealand, Australia, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit https://group.hexatronic.com/en.

Attachment