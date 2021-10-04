ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
27-Sep-2153,832 € 725.65 € 39,062,964.71
28-Sep-2157,589 € 678.30 € 39,062,618.70
29-Sep-2158,382 € 669.09 € 39,063,069.26
30-Sep-2159,603 € 655.38 € 39,062,655.86
1-Oct-2161,448 € 635.71 € 39,063,089.65

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

