Two New Bodycam Videos Highlight WRAP’s BolaWrap® Effectiveness For Safer Policing Outcomes

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today shared two new law enforcement agency bodycam videos demonstrating successful outcomes of the BolaWrap Remote Restraint device used in real cases by police departments in the field.

On September 29, 2021, the Glenwood Springs Police Department in Colorado responded to a subject with two municipal warrants out for his arrest. After the subject refused to comply and began walking away, officers deployed the BolaWrap around the subject’s legs, enabling them to approach and safely take him into custody without injury or the use of higher levels of force.



“The subject’s attitude completely changed once the device contains his movement - they grab onto him, and he's immediately compliant,” said Chief Joseph Deras of Glenwood Springs Police Department. “Had we not had this device with somebody walking away like that, the officers can’t use pepper spray because he's moving away from them. So, then their only other force options might be a police baton or a taser, and both of those bring a significant amount of pain and potential for injury. So here, the BolaWrap minimizes the risk of the officers and the civil liability to the organization. We're very proud of our officers.”



The bodycam footage can be viewed here. Bodycam footage from the BolaWrap field use by the Glenwood Springs Police Department in March of this year can be viewed here.



The extended interview with Chief Deras, WRAP CEO and President Tom Smith, and WRAP VP of Training Mario Knapp, can be viewed here.



In another field situation involving the BolaWrap, on September 26, 2021, the LaGrange Police Department in Georgia responded to a call from a restaurant about someone who had pulled out a knife on the staff. The subject was not complying and he began to act aggressively towards the officers. The officers decided to take out the BolaWrap, which the subject observed, and immediately began to comply with officers without them having to deploy the device.



“Our focus is on helping officers produce safer outcomes for themselves and the subjects they encounter,” said Tom Smith. “Sometimes, the mere presence of the BolaWrap device is enough to motivate individuals to comply. We are extremely pleased to see the growing confidence that officers have in our device’s effectiveness as we receive an increase in the number of BolaWrap field use reports from agencies across the United States.”



The bodycam footage can be viewed here. Bodycam footage from the BolaWrap field use by the LaGrange Police Department in September of last year can be viewed here.



Today, more than 600 agencies in the U.S. and 44 countries currently have BolaWrap devices. Additional bodycam footage of the BolaWrap in use can be viewed here.

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.



WRAP’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.



Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.



WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.



