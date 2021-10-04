Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.1 Bn by 2030

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa, Oct 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – According to Precedence Research, the preterm birth and PROM testing market was valued at US$ 1.61 billion in 2020. Preterm birth simply refers to premature birth or birth before the completion of 37 weeks of pregnancy. This is a major cause of death among the children of 5 years. Preterm born babies are prone to malnutrition, underweight, and weak immunity. The preterm birth and PROM testing is an effective tool to detect the preterm birth symptoms in women and helps in preventing preterm births.As per the data published by the WHO, around 15 million babies are born preterm annually across the world. Preterm birth and PROM testing help to detect the premature rapture of fetal membranes in pregnant women. By detecting the raptured fetal membrane, the patient can be treated and prevent the preterm birth. Hence, the growing cases of preterm birth and growing rate of death among children is a primary driver of the global market.



Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Rising cases of preterm birth across the world

Growing penetration of diagnostic labs and healthcare centers

Rising awareness regarding the preterm birth and PROM testing availability

Point of Care test is gaining traction

Technological advancements in the PROM testing tools

Growing penetration of online consultation of doctors or telemedicine

Scope of Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 2.1 Billion Growth Rate between 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 3.2% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Segments Covered Test Type, End User Regional Scope North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEAN, Rest of the World Companies Mentioned Abbott, Qiagen N.V., Biosynex, Hologic, Cooper Surgical, Sera Prognostics, Medixbiochemica, IQ Products, NX Prenatal, Inc., Clinical Innovations, Inc.

Recent Developments

In April 2018, QIAGEN acquired approval from FDA for PartoSure, a new point of care test product. This new test was launched to identify women or patients having preterm labor symptoms.

The major players in the market are Abbott, Qiagen N.V., Biosynex, Hologic, Cooper Surgical, Sera Prognostics, Medixbiochemica, IQ Products, NX Prenatal, Inc., and Clinical Innovations, Inc..

Report Highlights

Ultrasound segment led the global preterm birth and PROM testing market with 32% revenue share in 2020. This is attributed to the fact that ultrasound is the most common, reliable, and painless way of PROM testing.

By end user, diagnostic laboratories segment held 45% revenue share in the global preterm birth and PROM testing market in 2020 owing to the higher demand and the growing penetration in the developed markets.

North America dominated the global market in 2020 and projected to augment the market in the coming years due to the growing cases of preterm birth rate in U.S. According to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), 10% of the babies born in 2019 in US were born preterm. Around 17% of the preterm babies die due to low birth weight.





Asia Pacific is fastest growing market owing to the rising awareness regarding preterm birth. According to the WHO, over 60% of the preterm birth cases occurs in Africa and South Asia. The rapid development of healthcare facilities in Asia is a factor that is anticipated to be the driving force of the market.





Market Dynamics

Driver

The primary driver of the preterm birth and PROM testing market is the growing cases of premature birth and increasing death among children due to preterm birth. The adoption of point of care tests is gaining immense traction as it is inexpensive, reliable, and accurate. The rising penetration of internet has fueled the growth of telemedicine. Therefore, through online doctor consultation, the symptoms of preterm birth can be detected earlier and PROM tests can be conducted for early identification and treatment of the patient. This will act as a key driver in the upcoming years.

Restraints

The lack of awareness regarding preterm births, availability of PROM testing services, and low disposable income in underdeveloped and developing countries is a major restraint that may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Asia Pacific to provide lucrative growth opportunities owing to the rapidly growing population in countries like India and China. According to UNICEF, around 25 million births each year is recorded in India and the death rate is 35% due to the preterm birth. Thus Asia Pacific is expected to show a promising growth rate in the market.

Challenges

Lack of diagnostic centers and adequate number of health care centers in the rural areas of developing and underdeveloped countries remains an untapped market. These markets have a great growth potential because maximum population resides in rural areas especially in developing countries.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Test Type

Ultrasound

Biochemical Markers

Pelvic Exam

Nitazine Test

Uterine Monitoring

Pooling

Ferning Test

Others

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Others





By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World





