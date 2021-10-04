Blank Rome Welcomes Leading Real Estate Partner in New York

New York, NY, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Sonia Kaur Bain has joined the firm’s New York office as a partner in the Real Estate practice group, which continues to strategically expand its team and enhance its capabilities across key U.S. markets and sectors. Sonia is well-known in the real estate industry and represents developers, retail companies, hotel groups, landlords and tenants, and family offices in New York and across the country in the acquisition and development of numerous types of commercial real estate assets. Prior to joining Blank Rome, Sonia was a real estate partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

“Sonia’s well-established practice and decades of experience in the real estate market will be invaluable to our firm as we continue to strategically grow our real estate service offerings to meet increasing market demands,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Sonia is a versatile and well-respected practitioner, recognized for her holistic approach to client service. We are excited to welcome her to the firm.”

Sonia’s transactional commercial real estate work includes counseling clients on acquisitions, dispositions, development, ground and spaces leases, and financing and leasing across commercial real estate assets, including mixed-use, residential, retail, hotel, and industrial properties. Additionally, she advises her clients on strategically determining where real estate investment opportunities may fit into their overarching business models.

“The real estate and hospitality sectors have faced numerous, complex challenges amid the pandemic,” said Samantha Wallack, Partner and Co-Chair of the Real Estate practice group. “Sonia will play an integral role in helping our clients to bounce back from these difficulties and navigate any hurdles that lie ahead. We are thrilled to welcome her to our growing team in New York, which recently welcomed our new partner Christy L. Reuter, another leader in the global hospitality sector.”

“I am excited to join the firm and its growing Real Estate group,” said Sonia. “Blank Rome’s continued investment in the burgeoning New York real estate market provides a tremendous amount of opportunity to continue to evolve my practice and service my clients’ needs while also building strong cross-marketing relationships across all of the firm’s practices.”

In addition to her practice, Sonia currently serves as the president of New York Women Executives in Real Estate (WX), where she has been a board member and officer for five years. WX is an invite-only membership of women in commercial real estate whose mission is to support and enhance the profile and success of women in the industry, dovetailing into Sonia’s passion for mentoring women—particularly those entering their careers in law and the real estate industry at large.

Sonia is also an accomplished industry thought leader, often invited to participate as a speaker, moderator, and panelist at real estate industry events. She has been celebrated among the top women in real estate by business publications and legal directories in New York and beyond, including Best Lawyers in America, Crain’s New York Business, and Bisnow. Sonia earned her J.D. from New York Law School and her B.A. from Stony Brook University.

