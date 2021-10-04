Finacity, a White Oak Company, Increases an IFRS Off-Balance Sheet Securitization by 50% to US$ 225 million for a Canadian company, a Joint Venture that includes a Brazilian Conglomerate

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation, a White Oak Company, (“Finacity”) announced that it has successfully renewed and increased by 50% an IFRS off-balance sheet trade receivables securitization for a Canadian company and its subsidiaries, a joint venture that includes a Brazilian conglomerate. The transaction allows for up to $225 million in funding of the senior tranche, as well as a $4 million investment from Finacity Asset Management in the intermediate subordinated note. Finacity served as structuring agent coordinating the addition of new origination entities and the renewal process on behalf of the company. Finacity will continue to be responsible for ongoing program administration and reporting.



About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and bond administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $100 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. Finacity, is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“WOGA”), together with its financing affiliates, provides over twenty lending products to the market, including term, asset-based, and equipment loans, to all sectors of the economy. Since its inception in 2007, WOGA and its affiliates have deployed over $9 billion across its product lines, utilizing a disciplined investment process that focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns to investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

For more information on this transaction, please contact:

FINACITY CORPORATION,

a White Oak Company