PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Engages Dr. Joe Manning as a Senior Technical Veterinarian

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for animals is pleased to announce that Joe Manning, DVM has been engaged to work with the Company as a Senior Technical Veterinarian.



"We are thrilled to have Joe join the PetVivo team.” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “Dr. Manning brings a wealth of experience to our team as an expert in product development, veterinary product marketing and sales, as well as the therapeutic treatment of animals."

Dr. Manning has more than 30 years of veterinary experience in the Animal Health Industry holding various roles as a practicing veterinarian, as well as a key contributor in product development and commercialization of therapeutic veterinary products. He has served in various roles in product development, regulatory guidance, technical sales, marketing and supply chain management with companies such as Merck Animal Health, Animal Health International, Vetoquinol-USA and Dechra Veterinary Products. He has held roles involving product development and commercialization both domestically and internationally. Dr. Manning’s management of some of the leading brands for veterinary products companies brings a wealth of experience to PetVivo. Dr. Manning has a degree in veterinary science from Michigan State University, a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from Michigan State University and a Masters of Business Administration from Texas Christian University, The Neeley School of Business.

“I am incredibly excited to join the PetVivo team to assist in demonstrating to veterinarians and the world the therapeutic benefits of SPRYNG™. My desire is to ease the suffering of horses, dogs and other animals living with osteoarthritis and other lameness afflictions,” said Dr. Manning. “I am confident that SPRYNG will enhance the lives of animals, as well as their owners.”

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of dogs and horses in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

