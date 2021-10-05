RTI Announces Seventh ConnextCon 2021: Preparing for an Autonomous Future

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced its seventh annual Virtual ConnextCon 2021 to be held on October 19 – 20 for the EMEA and APAC regions and October 26 – 27 for the US and Americas regions. ConnextCon 2021 is the world’s largest gathering of RTI customers, software architects, and developers of autonomous systems. The two-day virtual event will feature hands-on workshops, real-world use cases, market insights from RTI executives, expert technical guidance, and customers discussing implementations of RTI Connext® with interactive demos.



ConnextCon 2021 will explore how companies can prepare for a fully autonomous future, including how to address challenges ranging from connectivity and mobility to security and safety certification. This year’s events will provide insight needed to best navigate the path to fully autonomous systems, from development to production, while the window of market opportunity is still wide open. As the largest software framework provider for autonomous systems, RTI and its customers are at the forefront of autonomy – leading the way with real-world systems in autonomous vehicles, aerospace & defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial automation, and more. Attendees will hear from users building these real-world autonomous systems, and exchange ideas, questions and answers in real time.

Featured ConnextCon 2021 speakers include:

October 19-20, 2021 (EMEA/APAC): Dr.-Ing. Thomas Krueger, Team lead of the Human-Robot Interaction Lab, European Space Agency (ESA) Li Mu, Software Architect, Li Auto





October 26-27, 2021 (US/Americas):



Richmund Fries, VP of Technology, DocBox Ryan Darnley, Engineer II, Carnegie Mellon University Jac Stofberg, Principal Software Engineer, Schilling Robotics



RTI executives and technical experts will also present on actionable content including the definition of a modern vehicle architecture, the implementation of surgical robotics, security requirements for mission-critical defense systems, technical deep dives into scalability for distributed systems, and how to use RTI Connext for developing and deploying distributed applications.

“Autonomy goes far beyond just self-driving cars. In addition to transportation across sectors, increasing autonomy is key to the world’s largest power plants, advanced surgical robots, automated warehouses, smart construction, and connected hospitals - to name just a few,” said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. “The move to a smarter future can’t happen without visionary companies willing to boldly increase autonomy. We’re thrilled to be hosting the largest gathering of those leading this transition to intelligent real-world systems. Our ConnextCon offers collaboration, networking, and innovative sharing for those who use RTI Connext to drive powerful and meaningful change in the world.”

ConnextCon 2021 attendees can expect a dynamic experience, featuring presentations, panels, demos, interactions and networking opportunities.

Event Details:

What: Virtual Connext Conference 2021: Preparing for an Autonomous Future

Virtual Connext Conference 2021: Preparing for an Autonomous Future When: EMEA/APAC: October 19-20, 2021 US/Americas: October 26-27, 2021

Where: Virtual



To view the full agenda and register for this complimentary event, please visit: https://bit.ly/2VvFIFu .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,700 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

Media Contacts:

Madeline Kalicka

Karbo Communications for RTI

rti@karbocom.com

Cameron Emery

Director of Corporate Communications, RTI

cameron@rti.com