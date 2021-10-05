Good360 Names Former USPS Supply Chain Executive Susan Brownell to the Board of Directors

Alexandria, VA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, announced today that supply chain executive Susan Brownell has joined the organization’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Brownell recently served as Vice President, Supply Management of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) where she was responsible for $6 billion of inventory and over $12 billion in annual spend for air and surface transportation, mail and operational equipment, supplies, services, IT and facilities.

Brownell’s appointment comes on the heels of the announcement of a seventh board member, Shipt executive Stacye Baker. Both appointments come during a period of significant growth for Good360. In 2020 alone, Good360 distributed more than $870 million in donated goods, $250 million of which was distributed specifically for COVID relief. For 2021, Good360 is forecasting distributing at least $1 billion in needed goods.

“As Good360 continues to grow, so too does our need to expand our Board of Directors with members who will add invaluable insight and experience to the organization,” said Mark White, Good360’s Chairman of the Board. “Susan brings a wealth of supply chain experience that will elevate Good360’s operations, and I look forward to working with her to help close the need gap.”

Prior to joining the USPS, Susan served in a variety of procurement roles with the Department of the Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command. She is also a Lifetime Certified Professional Contracts Manager through the National Contract Management Association and a former Board of Advisor at CAPS Research, a non-profit organization advancing the supply management profession.

“I am looking forward to working with my Board of Directors colleagues to advance Good360’s mission of closing the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through their vast network of more than 100,000 diverse nonprofits,” said Brownell. “It has been a difficult year and a half for so many people, and the urgency for getting essential items into the hands of people in need has never been greater.”

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $11 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

Attachment