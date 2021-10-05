Command Alkon Names Finalists for the ELEVATE Best of the Year, Trendsetter, and Excellence Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers, is pleased to announce the finalists for Command Alkon’s ELEVATE Awards, recognizing both individual and corporate performance. The Excellence Awards and Trendetter Awards celebrate companies that drive success in their organization through the use of technology, and Best of the Year Awards recognize individuals for their extraordinary performance. Multiple finalists are selected for the awards, and the winners will be announced during a virtual ELEVATE Awards Ceremony on October 27.



“This is our fifth year to celebrate industry excellence through the ELEVATE Awards program,” said Karli Langner, Media Relations and Content Marketing Specialist at Command Alkon. “We received a record number of nominations from industry participants for our Best of the Year Awards category, which tells me that this program is gaining momentum in the heavy building materials space. I am so happy that we can provide a platform to recognize corporate and individual hard work and achievements.”

Best of the Year Awards Finalists:

Weighmaster of the Year: Tracy Cayler – CEMEX, Amy Bond – Great Lakes Aggregates, Dave Bragg – Greer Industries

Dispatcher of the Year: Wendy Richards – Central Supply Company of WV, Cameron Crawford – Lauren Concrete, Ronnie Davis – Southern Concrete Materials

Back Office of the Year: Candy Lohiser – Greer Industries, Kirsten Tharp – Lauren Concrete, Kasey Moscato – S.L. Williamson

Outstanding Woman in Heavy Construction: Natalie Burkholder – Burnco Rock Products Ltd., Shanny Doucet – Demix Béton, Dr. Ana Everett – SolutionsAe, Inc.

IT Specialist of the Year: Nancy Burke – CRH, Arin Gregoriades – Lauren Concrete, Richard Clemens – New Enterprise Stone & Lime Company

Asphalt Plant Operator of the Year: Jaime Mariscal – Austin Bridge & Road, Phillip Tower – Clark Asphalt, Peter Gutierrez – Synolo Materials

Sales Rep of the Year: Patrick Tucker – Central Supply Company of WV, Renee Drosche – Lauren Concrete, Ethan Hensley – S.L. Williamson



Ready Mix Driver of the Year: Darrell Stark – M&R Ready Mix, Steve Shoe – Ohio Ready Mix, Erin Workman – Scioto Ready Mix

Ready Mix Plant Operator of the Year: Charles Nyaradi – Burnco Rock Products Ltd., Tommy McLoud – Lauren Concrete, Steve Taggart – Martin Marietta

Fleet Manager of the Year: Taylor McGrath – Greenville Ready Mixed Concrete, Matt Mitzimberg – Knight’s Companies, Lynn Baer – New Enterprise Stone & Lime Company

Bulk Hauler of the Year: Paul Hardison – 37 Trucking, Richard Coleman – Richard Coleman Trucking, Inc., Terry Krier – T Bar D Trucking

Everyday Hero: Emily Cunningham – Central Supply Company of WV, Blake Mattern – Greer Industries, James Feiling – Livingstons Concrete Service

Excellence Awards Finalists:

Excellence in Apex: US Concrete, Martin Marietta, Riverstone Group

Excellence in COMMANDassurance: HC&D, Island Ready Mix, Lauren Concrete

Excellence in COMMANDbatch: Chandler Concrete, Concrelagos Concreto, Tarmac UK

Excellence in COMMANDoptimize: Demix Béton, Lehigh Hanson, Martin Marietta

Excellence in COMMANDqc: Cemex - Pacific Division, Firth (Fletcher), Titan

Excellence in COMMANDseries: Lehigh Hanson, Lauren Concrete, Wayne Davis Concrete

Excellence in Integra: Bard Materials, Ernst Enterprises, Inc, dba Ernst Concrete, Ohio Ready Mix

Excellence in MOBILEsales: Alamo Concrete Products Company, Knife River, Maschmeyer Concrete

Excellence in MOBILEticket: CRH, Ernst Enterprises, Inc. dba Ernst Concrete, Lehigh Hanson

Excellence in TrackIt: CRH, Lauren Concrete, Martin Marietta

Excellence in CONNEX Jobsite: Bechtel, Iowa DOT, Mario Sinacola

Excellence in CONNEX Community: Glenn O Hawbaker, Lauren Concrete, Walker Industries

Excellence in CONNEX Inbound Materials: Lauren Concrete, Ozinga, US Concrete

Excellence in CONNEX Insights: A&A Concrete, Maschmeyer Concrete, Wayne Davis Concrete

Excellence in Ruckit, Powered by CONNEX: CRH, Lafarge Canada, Martin Marietta

Excellence in Conactive: Compagnie des Ciments Belges, C.C.B. SA;, IJB Groep BV, Kijlstra Betonmortel BV

Excellence in Libra: Brox Industries, The Shelly Company, Tilcon Connecticut

Excellence in TFleet: AVR Concrete, Lehigh Hanson, Robertson’s Ready Mix

Trendsetter Awards Finalists

Innovation in Digitization: CRH, Martin Marietta, US Concrete

Going for Green: Lauren Concrete, Lehigh Hanson, Wayne Davis Concrete

Megaproject of the Year: Grand Parkway Infrastructure, Bangerter Three Interchanges, Arizona Border Wall

Change Agents of the Year: CRH, Martin Marietta, Maschmeyer Concrete

The Ken Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award was first presented at the 2019 ELEVATE Awards in honor of Command Alkon’s late founder, Kenneth G Robinson. This is the most prestigious of the ELEVATE Awards. Be sure to tune in to the virtual awards ceremony for the recipient of this achievement.

Congratulations to all of the finalists!

Click here to register to attend the ELEVATE Awards Ceremony, and visit www.theheavyworkconference.com/awards for more information about the program.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

