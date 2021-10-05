BrandSafway's Major Projects Group selected to provide access solution for Miami's new I-395 signature bridge

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway's Major Projects Group (MPG) was selected by Archer Western-de Moya JV to develop a custom-engineered arch-finishing platform (AFP). The innovative scaffolding solution will give workers access to build Miami's new six-arch, stay cable I-395 "Bridge for the Ages," the centerpiece that will transform the city’s skyline.



According to the Miami Herald, the complete reconstruction of the old I-395 may be one of the most complex highway projects in the city of Miami in a generation. The new 1,000-foot-long signature bridge will be supported by six towering arches of differing heights over Biscayne Boulevard, giving downtown Miami a feeling of rebirth. The “Miami Fountain of Light” multi-arch design is the only one of its kind in the world and will have full LED lighting throughout the structure. A large expanse of parks, trails and public spaces will be built on the 30 acres below the bridge.



"We are pleased to be part of this iconic Miami project," said Alex Di Domenico, managing director, BrandSafway, MPG. "In order to meet the demands of this architecturally challenging job, our engineering team had to imagine a way to provide inside and outside access to the six intricate "Fountain of Lights" arches. Through our unique ability and expertise to custom-engineer access solutions, we are able to help our customers reach the unreachable, in the safest way possible."



“Safety is our most important priority, and Archer Western-de Moya JV looks forward to working with BrandSafway to provide safe access for the men and women who will build these iconic arches,” said Leonard Gardino, project manager, Archer Western-de Moya JV.



Designed and fabricated through a collaboration of BrandSafway's MPG, Hydro Mobile, and Winsafe, the AFP is a self-leveling, scaffolding solution, consisting of an electrically-operated, traveling carrier and suspended swing stages. This solution will allow workers to access all sides of the six arches, which range from 178 feet to 330 feet in height, and 365 feet to 665 feet in length.

The U-shaped, self-inclined platform platform will travel along the top of the arches, providing the builders with a safe access solution. Suspended stages will provide access around the entire arch, while the under-bridge platform will be able to pivot as it crosses the bridge's cables. Several innovative safety features will also be integrated into the platform design.



"We collaborate closely with our customers to make sure their needs are integrated into our product designs," said Di Domenico. "BrandSafway offers a wide breadth of solutions under one roof, which makes it easy for our customers. We have manufacturing, customer support and an engineering team that can design access for anything."



The new AFP is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2022. The bridge is anticipated to be complete in Q4 2024.



